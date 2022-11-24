SCRA awards first of yearslong commitment to Bettendorf-YMCA water park

Among $1.6 million in grants this week by the Scott County Regional Authority is the start of a 12-year commitment to Bettendorf and the YMCA's new water-park project.

The city of Bettendorf and the YMCA plan to build a new city-owned, YMCA-operated outdoor water park to replace Splash Landing, built in 1968. Called The Landing, the new 20,000-square-foot water park is set to feature three-story slides, a lazy river and lap swimming pool and splash pad, among other features.

City and YMCA officials approved a development agreement in October to move ahead with the project.

The Scott County Regional Authority, SCRA, is the nonprofit that holds the gambling license for Isle Casino, Bettendorf. The SCRA distributes set-aside funds from the casino and has committed $4 million of the proceeds to The Landing over a dozen years.

In the latest round of grants, SCRA awarded $166,667 to the project.

Bettendorf also has secured a commitment of $1 million over five years from the Rhythm City Casino's nonprofit license-holder in Davenport.

The replacement for the current city-owned Splash Landing is expected to cost $18.6 million, to be split evenly between the city, the YMCA, grants and donors.

Other grants awarded by SCRA

Among the largest awards this week: $100,000 went to Ballet Quad-Cities for a building purchase and renovations; $98,000 to the YWCA of the Quad Cities for the acquisition and renovations of the Iowa Empowerment Center; $73,677 to the Quad Cities Housing Council, Rehab of Affordable Single Family and Multi Family Units.

Other notable grants included $35,000 to the Family Museum for an "on the Road" Gallery Renovation, $42,958 to the Davenport Community School District for seventh- through 12th-grade science equipment, and $42,700 to St. Anthony Catholic Church to expand the reach of McAnthony Window, which provides meals to homeless and the needy.

The Authority fielded 81 requests for a total of about $6.8 million, of which about $1.6 million was awarded to 52 projects in Scott County. That's roughly the same amount as the last grant cycle, in spring 2022, when the authority awarded $1.7 million, but the requests this cycle were significantly higher than in the spring, when they totaled $2.7 million.

Aside from 2020, during the height of the pandemic when receipts dipped for casinos statewide, the cycle appears to be similar to other award cycle totals.

Since 1991, the Authority has awarded $95.65 million in grants.

The fall 2022 grant cycle awardees with more than $10,000 are:

All Saints Catholic School, Playground Safety Initiative: $74,909.

All Saints Lutheran Church, Food Pantry: $20,000.

Asbury United Methodist Church Garden Ministry, Tractor Fund: $10,000.

Ballet Quad Cities, Building Purchase and Renovation: $100,000.

Bethany for Children & Families, Ensuring Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy for At-Risk Scott County Children: $41,580.

Bettendorf Police Department, Handheld Non-Contact Spectral Drug Analyzer: $33,073.

City of Bettendorf and YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley, The Landing: $166,667 ($4,000,000 total commitment over 24 cycles).

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, Technology: $22,400.

Common Chord, Crucial Redstone Room Audio/Visual Repairs: $30,000.

Cornbelt Running Club, Quad-City Times Bix7: $25,000.

Davenport Community School District, First Robotics Competition (FRC) INSPIRE Capstone: $22,000.

Davenport Community School District, Equipment for Secondary (7-12) Science Classrooms: $42,958.

Eldridge Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., EMS Training / Preparedness Simulator Tool: $35,000.

Family Museum Foundation, "On the Road" Gallery Renovation: $35,000.

Friends of MLK, Inc., MLK Park: $31,250.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, Home Building, Home Repair and Wheel Chair Ramp Programs: $50,000.

Humility Homes and Services, Inc., Addressing the Gap in Affordable Housing: Creating a Home for Every Person: $50,000.

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, JA Inspiration Center - Pathways to Success: $50,000.

Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy & Education Organization: Using Animal Assisted Activities to aid Scott County Veterans Touched by Mental or Physical Disability $11,225.

Midwest Writing Center, Local Writers and Publications Promoting Education, Heritage, and Culture: $11,000.

Mississippi Bend AEA Special Events Committee, David E. Lane Coats for Kids: $21,113.

One Eighty, Capital Improvements at Family Stability House: $23,880.

Our Lady of the River Church, Quad Cities Night to Shine Prom: $15,000.00.

Partners of Scott County Watersheds, Improving Public Access and Usability at Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area: $23,150.

Pleasant Valley Community School District, Junior High Vocal Music Performance Piano: $10,500.

Pleasant Valley Community School District, Machine Shop Upgrades: $29,870.

Putnam Museum and Science Center, Putnam Reimagined: $50,000.

Quad Cities Housing Council, Rehab of Affordable Single Family and Multi Family Units: $73,677.

Quad City Arts, Spring 2023 Visiting Artist Series: $45,000.

Quad City Botanical Center, School Bus Greenhouse | Mobile Plant Unit: $30,000.

Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, Holiday Food Giveaway: $18,910.

River Bend Food Bank, Expanding to Fill the Gap Capital Campaign: $50,000.

Rock Island County Forest Preserve, Zoo Train Sound System: $15,000.

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Expanding Reach of McAnthony Window: $42,700.

STEAM on Wheels, Vehicle to Transport STEAM Educational Equipment to At-Risk Scott County Students: $20,500.

United Way of the Quad Cities Area, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program – Equipment & Scheduling System: $12,278.

Vera French Foundation, Peer-Run Drop-In & Clubhouse Expansion at Vera French's Carol Center: $50,715.

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, Building for Generations Capital Campaign, new downtown Davenport YMCA Project: $50,000.

YWCA of the Quad Cities, Iowa Empowerment Center Acquisition and Renovations: $98,000.