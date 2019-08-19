Online grant applications are now available for the Scott County Regional Authority's fall 2019 grant cycle.
Fall applications are for programs or projects to be completed between Dec. 1, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2020.
Deadline for online submission is Oct. 1 with awards announced in late November.
Any non-profit organization, government organization or education institution can apply. Applicants must have a local office, a local corporate board of directors, be incorporated in the state of Iowa or chartered by the U.S. Government and serve residents of Scott County.
For an application, visit http://www.ScottCountyRegionalAuthority.com. Applications must be submitted by 11:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1.
For more information, email SCRAIOWA@aol.com or call (563) 344-2626.