Davenport city officials said Thursday night that Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, arrived in Davenport and a joint meeting was held between Davenport Fire officials, city administration and the Development and Neighborhood Services Department.

After the meeting, the Urban Search and Rescue team went to 324 Main St., The Davenport apartment building, with five cadaver canines and have entered the building per protocols laid out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

D.W. Zinser Demolition of Des Moines is assisting the city with recovery and demolition work.

Shoring materials, equipment and heavy rescue and removal equipment arrived at the site Thursday evening. Zinser is assisting Task Force 1 with recovery efforts.

City officials said formal request to the state level Emergency Operations Center through Homeland Security for additional support and to engage state assets to assist was made Wednesday.

Davenport authorities say three men are missing, Branden Colvin; Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.

Building search