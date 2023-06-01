Members of Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, get prepared to search The Davenport apartment building, 324 Main St. The team arrived Thursday afternoon and began search and recovery operations later in the evening.
Members of Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, prepare Thursday to search The Davenport apartment building, 324 Main St., which partially collapsed Sunday.
Members of Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, reconnoiter the south side of The Davenport apartment building, 324 Main St., on Thursday. The team entered the building later Thursday to conduct search and recover operations in the building that partially collapsed Sunday.
Members of Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, move their gear into place Thursday in front of The Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed Thursday.
Davenport city officials said Thursday night that Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue, arrived in Davenport and a joint meeting was held between Davenport Fire officials, city administration and the Development and Neighborhood Services Department.
After the meeting, the Urban Search and Rescue team went to 324 Main St., The Davenport apartment building, with five cadaver canines and have entered the building per protocols laid out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
D.W. Zinser Demolition of Des Moines is assisting the city with recovery and demolition work.
Shoring materials, equipment and heavy rescue and removal equipment arrived at the site Thursday evening. Zinser is assisting Task Force 1 with recovery efforts.
