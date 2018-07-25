Searchers combed the Mississippi River again Wednesday, looking for a boy who fell into the river Tuesday night at Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
The 2-year-old boy fell into the river around 7:30 p.m. from the docks at the park, Rock Island Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Bob Graff said Wednesday. There were attempts at a rescue by bystanders
Graff could not say Wednesday afternoon who the child was with or what they were doing when he fell into the water. He also did not have the boy's name, but a family member at the park identified the missing child as Hawk Newberry.
Wednesday, the boats were searching the river from the park downriver to Sunset Marina, Graff said. There were also shoreline searches.
A dive team also did at least two searches Wednesday — one in the late morning about 100 feet west of the docks and another in the afternoon around the outer and inner edges of the docks.
Graff said around 4 p.m., after the divers had withdrawn, that the search would run until about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, then would resume this morning.
Family members were present throughout the day at the park, watching from the riverside rails, the pavilion, or whatever space in which they could find some shade in Wednesday's heat.
Nita Turnbough, who identified Hawk Newberry, said the family was thankful for the support they had been receiving from the police, the divers and everyone else.
"If you can just give our thanks for the community that's been here for us," said Turnbough, who identified herself as the boy's aunt.
Tony Phillips, Rock Island, said he was fishing Tuesday at the park and saw the boy and family members also fishing at the park. He saw them move onto the docks.
He did not see the boy fall in, he said.
"I heard the splash," Phillips said.
He also heard the shouting and screaming after, he said.
Family members jumped in to try and get the boy, Phillips said. Then two young men ran down, pulling off clothes and also jumped into the river. The first two men could not swim, so they were pulled out.
The two men who came after have been identified as David Hayes and Andy Arreguin, 20-year-old Army ROTC cadets from the Rock Island Arsenal who were at a barbecue in the park.
Park-goers kept searching until police told them to get out of the water, Phillips said. The authorities were on the scene quickly.
A query to the Rock Island police for information the department might have about the case had not been answered Wednesday evening.
