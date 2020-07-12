Search continues for Davenport girl; missing man also reported

Groups of people continued to search Sunday for a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.
Breasia Terrell remained missing Sunday while groups of people searched Credit Island and Fejervary Park, where people also looked Saturday.
Investigators have searched the property of Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, held Sunday in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex offender violation, a class D felony. He has not been charged in the disappearance of Breasia.
Breasia was last seen Friday in the 2700 block of 53rd Street. Police searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St. later that day, according to official records.
Breasia's grandmother said Saturday when her grandson went to stay overnight with Dinkins, his father, Breasia went with him.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities continues to offer a $3,500 cash reward for information that assists law enforcement in locating Breasia or information leading to an arrest of anyone who may have taken part in her disappearance. Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 TIPS. All tips are anonymous.
Davenport police say those who want to join a volunteer search party should self-organize, work in groups of three or more and assign one person in the group to call 9-1-1 with information and tips.
Another Quad-Citian is missing
Members of the the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network also searched for Breasia, and reported another Quad-Citian, Paul Campbell, 51, went missing Friday.
Campbell is 6' 3”, weighs 200-220 pounds, and is thought to have been wearing a dark colored t-shirt and a pair of athletic shorts. He is balding with gray hair on the sides and back.
He stopped his vehicle in the middle of the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River, coming from the Illinois side and going to the Iowa side, coming home after driving for Lyft and Uber on Friday night.
His last ride was given on Uber at 10:53 p.m. His cell phone and wallet were recovered at the scene, where his vehicle also was recovered.
Network founder Dennis Harker said Sunday at least three boats, one with sonar, have searched the water.
Harker asks those with information to call 9-1-1 or Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 563-326-8628.
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, founded in 2014, provides guidance and support to families and friends of "people who are missing and may be in extreme danger."
The nonprofit organization is a community-wide network of volunteers and members who can act quickly through the dissemination of information using social media to rally support to search for the missing person, communicate with law enforcement, media, and each other “in a coordinated and focused manner.”
