Search continues for Davenport girl; missing man also reported

Davenport police say those who want to join a volunteer search party should self-organize, work in groups of three or more and assign one person in the group to call 9-1-1 with information and tips.

Another Quad-Citian is missing

Members of the the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network also searched for Breasia, and reported another Quad-Citian, Paul Campbell, 51, went missing Friday.

Campbell is 6' 3”, weighs 200-220 pounds, and is thought to have been wearing a dark colored t-shirt and a pair of athletic shorts. He is balding with gray hair on the sides and back.

He stopped his vehicle in the middle of the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River, coming from the Illinois side and going to the Iowa side, coming home after driving for Lyft and Uber on Friday night.

His last ride was given on Uber at 10:53 p.m. His cell phone and wallet were recovered at the scene, where his vehicle also was recovered.

Network founder Dennis Harker said Sunday at least three boats, one with sonar, have searched the water.

Harker asks those with information to call 9-1-1 or Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 563-326-8628.