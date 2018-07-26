Searchers in three boats on Thursday resumed the search for a 2-year-old boy who fell into the Mississippi River.
The search began Tuesday night after the boy, identified by family members as Hawk Newberry, went into the water from the docks at Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Family and bystanders immediately jumped into the water in hopes of rescuing the child but did not succeed.
Authorities have not officially released the boy's name or an account of what they believe happened.
On Wednesday, family watched the search at the park. The search Thursday morning involved boats from the Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, according to Bob Graff, Rock Island's assistant fire chief.
No sign of the boy had been found as of about 9:45 a.m., Graff said. So far, the search has been from Schwiebert Park downriver to Sunset Marina, but officials said it was going to be extended west.
About 9 a.m. Thursday, the DNR boat was visible just off of Schwiebert.
On Wednesday, divers entered the Mississippi River at least twice. One diver was deployed Wednesday morning about 100 feet west from the dock. Later, the diving team investigated around the outer and inner edges of the dock.
The search patrols were expected to continue into late afternoon on Thursday, Graff said in the morning. An update on the search's status was not available as of 4:30 p.m.
The incident was being considered a missing person case as of Thursday, according to the Rock Island police department.