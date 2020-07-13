Search for missing girl: Crowd gathers on Concord Street

There might be a break in the search for Breasia Terrell, the 10-year-old Davenport girl who has been missing since Friday.

A large crowd and numerous police officers were gathered on South Concord Street and River Drive, Davenport, late Monday. At 11:30 p.m., there were still at least 100 people on the scene. Family members and friends of the Breasia Terrell family were in the crowd.

Members of the Davenport Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office were on the scene late Monday.

Police officials would not comment on any developments Monday night.

Earlier in the day, investigators searched an apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St., and found property belonging to Henry Earl Dinkins, who was arrested on a sex offender violation, a class D felony. He has not been charged in the disappearance of Breasia or named by police as a suspect.

Also on Monday, dozens of people spread out over Credit Island looking for some signs of the girl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0