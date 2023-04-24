Noel Cornejo last was seen near the corner of 4th Avenue and 34th Street in Moline.

The 26-year-old father of two got out of his sister's car around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since. His family and friends are desperately searching for him.

They spent the entire weekend posting flyers and searching the area between the corner where he last was seen and River Drive, the direction he was headed.

"We just want him to know law enforcement is only looking for him to ensure he is OK, and he is not being pursued for any other reason," Cornejo's mother, Sherry Lopez, said Monday.

Cornejo has struggled with mental illness and, more recently, his mom said. She added that he sometimes believed the, "police were after him."

"He's a family man and has a small circle of friends," Lopez said. "He has a 1-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son."

Cornejo is 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a white T-shirt.

The flyers and Lopez point out that Cornejo has jaundice, which gives his skin a yellowish tint.

"Noel has a health condition called Gilbert's disease and hereditary spherocytosis, which causes extreme jaundice," Lopez said.

She described her son as "not an aggressive person and is easily approachable."

Lopez and her family are asking anyone with information about Cornejo's whereabouts, or who may have seen him, to call the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0401.