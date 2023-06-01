A search and rescue operation appears to be underway at the downtown Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, members of the Iowa Task Force 1 Search and Rescue team began to assemble outside of 324 Main St.

A crowd also has assembled.

Two members of the search and rescue team entered the building around 5:10 p.m.

It is not immediately clear whether something triggered the renewed efforts, but city officials did not indicate a specific plan to re-enter the structure today. Mayor Mike Matson said in a Thursday morning news conference that the city is working with state and other agencies in their efforts, which they've now classified as recovery.

The mayor said the city was consulting experts to evaluate other possible search procedures, suggesting the city has not terminated search and rescue efforts.

A reporting team from the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus is on scene, and this story will be updated.

Building collapse day 3