Season of Bix kicks off Thursday with first Iowa American Water Bix @ 6

The season of Bix opens Thursday with the first (of three) Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training run that takes off at 4th and LeClaire streets just outside the Quad-City Times.
“The Bix is back,” Race Director Michelle Juehring said Saturday as she discussed the 47th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Juehring said something new this year for the Bix at 6 runs is the chance to go into the R. Richard Bittner YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., and stretch on the Y’s Von Maur River Deck. Those who are not Y members must be signed up for the Bix to participate. Stretching goes from 5 to 5:45 p.m. the days of the Bix at 6 runs.
There will be some measure of normalcy at this year’s Bix at 6 runs as the streets will once again be blocked off by Davenport police, and volunteers will be around to help runners and walkers alike, she added. The Cornbelt Running Club is making the whole thing happen, she added.
“Everyone’s working very hard to make this all come together,” Juehring said. “Last year we ran the race virtually and had 3,500 participants from all 50 states and seven countries. We were very lucky because there were some races that had to cancel entirely.
Juehring said the Bix had an elite field lined up for the race.
“Many of our elite runners were still in the States when the quarantine hit so they didn’t go back to their home countries,” she said.
Those people who are working or otherwise can’t make the Bix race on July 24 can sign up for the virtual race. People can change their in-person status to virtual and back again at no cost until June 30.
For those who don’t want to run the 7-mile race, there is the Prairie Farms Quick Bix that begins at 7:30 a.m. instead of at 8 a.m. when the Bix 7 starts.
On Friday, July 23, there will be the Arconic Jr. Bix for the kids. Juehring said people would notice very little change in the Jr. Bix “except that things may be more spread out.”
On Thursday, July 22, the finals of the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints will be held at 7 p.m.
Time trials take place at 7 p.m. during the three Bix at 6 training runs at 5th and Pershing streets. The top finishers each night win a Running Wild gift certificate and make it into the final round, which will take place during a live broadcast on KWQC at 7 p.m. July 22.
Instead of a Bix Festival with outside vendors rolling in, there will be Bix Block Parties on July 23 and 24 that will celebrate the neighborhood with multiple blocks of events programmed by adjacent business owners throughout downtown.
What it all means, Jeuhring said, is that, “the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is back on the streets of Davenport.”