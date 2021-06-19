Season of Bix kicks off Thursday with first Iowa American Water Bix @ 6

The season of Bix opens Thursday with the first (of three) Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training run that takes off at 4th and LeClaire streets just outside the Quad-City Times.

“The Bix is back,” Race Director Michelle Juehring said Saturday as she discussed the 47th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Juehring said something new this year for the Bix at 6 runs is the chance to go into the R. Richard Bittner YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., and stretch on the Y’s Von Maur River Deck. Those who are not Y members must be signed up for the Bix to participate. Stretching goes from 5 to 5:45 p.m. the days of the Bix at 6 runs.

There will be some measure of normalcy at this year’s Bix at 6 runs as the streets will once again be blocked off by Davenport police, and volunteers will be around to help runners and walkers alike, she added. The Cornbelt Running Club is making the whole thing happen, she added.

“Everyone’s working very hard to make this all come together,” Juehring said. “Last year we ran the race virtually and had 3,500 participants from all 50 states and seven countries. We were very lucky because there were some races that had to cancel entirely.

Juehring said the Bix had an elite field lined up for the race.