Seasonal highs for the week except for Tuesday when mercury climbs into the 60s

High temperatures will range fairly close to normal in the middle and upper 40s for most of the coming week except for Tuesday, when the mercury is expected to climb into the lower 60s.
According to the National Weather Service, Davenport, forecast, Monday’s high temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees under mostly cloudy skies with a breeze coming from the south at 5-10 mph. The overnight low is expected to be about 34 degrees.
The normal high for Monday is about 50 degrees, with the normal low being about 31 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to reach about 62 on Tuesday under partly sunny skies, National Weather Service Meteorologist Zach Uttech said.
“We have a low that’s well to our west and northwest, and that will pull warm air up from the south for a day or two, and then we’re back down again,” Uttech said.
The normal high for Tuesday is 49 degrees at this time of year, according to National Weather Service statistics.
Wednesday’s high will be about 48 degrees under partly sunny skies. The normal high is 49 degrees.
“Temperatures will be close to normal all week,” Uttech said. “It will be a decent week to put up the Christmas lights.”