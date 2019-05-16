What comes next?

May 28 — The Scott County Board of Supervisors will discuss options for funding the purchase of $5.8 million in radio units proposed as part of a joint radio infrastructure project with Rock Island County. The board will consider whether public safety agencies across the county should contribute a portion of the costs of their equipment.

May 30 — The county board is expected to make a decision on the funding. It also will set a public hearing date regarding the issuance of an estimated $19.3 million in bonds for the county's share of the radio project. It is looking to issue general obligation bonds to cover the costs of infrastructure, radio equipment and to refinance 2009 bonds related to the creation of the Scott Communications Center.

The meetings, which are held at the Scott County Administrative Center, are open to the public.