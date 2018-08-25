Registration has begun for the Outreach Music & Arts Academy at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Classes, which will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., begin Sept. 8.
The goal of the academy is “to provide students and adults of all ages, from every corner of the Quad-Cities, with high-quality, affordable instruction in the performing arts,” said Rev. Carmen Ausborn, executive director of the academy and senior assistant to the Rev. Joseph D. Williamson, church pastor.
“We firmly believe that lifelong benefits are obtained from the study of performing arts that lead to discipline, promote leadership and build self-esteem,” Ausborn said. “We believe music education benefits everyone — students, parents and the community.”
Lessons at the academy include voice, string instruments, piano, brass instruments, woodwinds, ballet and hip hop.
Ausborn believes music is an important element in the growth of a well-rounded individual, she said.
“Music programs are being underfunded or eliminated from many public schools,” she said. “The SBC Music & Arts Academy provides high quality, low cost instruction in music and the performing arts to youth and adults in the Quad-City metropolitan area.
“The academy’s goal is to provide lessons at minimal costs or no cost to participants who cannot afford the fee,” she said. “The academy seeks to transform lives through the discipline of music.”
Since it began in September 2007, the academy has provided private and group lessons to more than 230 students. It also offers lunch and snacks on lesson days, with support from Second Baptist Church, and child safety training and food sanitation training, Ausborn said.
“We are beginning a partnership with Figge Museum in Davenport where they will provide art instruction for our students,” she said. The academy currently also partners with St. Ambrose University, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and Third Sunday Jazz.
In addition to music lessons, academy students can learn more about the community and local arts while viewing performances and making friends.
“What we’re offering is another opportunity to make a joyful noise in a joyful atmosphere,” Ausborn said.
The Outreach Music & Arts Academy is a non-profit, community-based institution. Through its programs, Ausborn said, the academy seeks to transform lives by providing tools to promote the self-confidence and discipline needed to succeed in life, “as well as the life-long joy of making music.”
The academy is supported by fees, grants, donations, special events and fundraisers. Volunteers play a vital role in its operation; parents are encouraged to participate.
Wanda Malvik, of Moline, who now helps write grants for the academy, also is a former piano student at the academy.
“I had an excellent teacher, and what I learned during my time as a student is with me today, and I still sit down and practice and play,” she said. “I believe you are never too old to learn something, and it is satisfying for me that I can now sit down and play the piano from the lessons I had.”
For more information, contact Ausborn at 563-459-9653 or sbcmusicacademy@gmail.com.