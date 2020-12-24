Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy keep giving the gift of music to their students

ROCK ISLAND – Students enrolled in the Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy are not able to meet in person because of the current pandemic, but that didn’t stop their teacher from delivering Christmas gifts to them.
The Rev. Carmen Ausborn, executive director of the Academy, and senior assistant to the Rev. Joseph D. Williamson, pastor at Second Baptist Church, has continued to keep in touch with the students by email, phone or mail, and recently distributed Christmas gifts, candy, crafts and winter coats to all of the 32 students enrolled in the Academy and their siblings.
Ausborn said the gifts were made possible from the approximately $10,000 received from organizations and individuals including The Links, Inc.; Church Women United; Rock Island Gaming Board, Small Business Association, HavLife Foundation, Living Waters Christian Center, Second Baptist Church, in addition to the donors who wish to remain anonymous.
The Academy began offering private and group music lessons to students in 2007 and Ausborn believes music is an element of growth of a well-rounded individual and “music programs are being underfunded or eliminated in many public schools,” she said. “The SBC Music & Arts Academy provides high quality, low-cost instruction in music and the performing arts to youth and adults. The Academy’s goal is to provide lessons at minimal costs or no-cost to participants who cannot afford the fee.”
Students range in age from 4 to 15 and they meet for lessons at Second Baptist Church.
They were not able to have their spring recital, but the Academy staff continued to send notes to students and their parents, encouraging the students to practice…”We also mailed certificates to them,” Ausborn said. “We also mailed resource information to parents to let them know who to contact if they were in need of food or clothing — or in any type of crisis. Many parents are struggling during this pandemic.”
The good news — The Academy is now up and running via Zoom.
“I think losing the ability to have face-to-face contact or some type of interaction has had a big impact on our students,” Ausborn said. “They miss us being able to come together. When we have Zoom lessons the kids come to life. You can see the joy in their faces and that tells us how much they missed having lessons prior to Zoom.”
When classes are held in-person, the Academy offers more than private music lessons. The staff also provides lunch and snacks on lesson days with support from Second Baptist Church and child safety training and food sanitation training,
The Academy also has a partnership with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.
“We firmly believe that life-long benefits are obtained from the study of performing arts that lead to discipline, promote leadership, and build self-esteem,” Ausborn said. “We believe music education benefits everyone – students, parents and the community.”
A wide array of music lessons are available at the Academy that range from string instruments, piano, brass instruments, woodwinds, voice lessons, as well as percussion lessons.
“We have a partnership with Figge Museum in Davenport where they provide art instruction for our students,” Ausborn said, explaining that due to the pandemic, those classes can’t currently happen, but will resume when it is safe to do so.