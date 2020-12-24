Second Baptist Church Outreach Music & Arts Academy keep giving the gift of music to their students

Students range in age from 4 to 15 and they meet for lessons at Second Baptist Church.

They were not able to have their spring recital, but the Academy staff continued to send notes to students and their parents, encouraging the students to practice…”We also mailed certificates to them,” Ausborn said. “We also mailed resource information to parents to let them know who to contact if they were in need of food or clothing — or in any type of crisis. Many parents are struggling during this pandemic.”

The good news — The Academy is now up and running via Zoom.

“I think losing the ability to have face-to-face contact or some type of interaction has had a big impact on our students,” Ausborn said. “They miss us being able to come together. When we have Zoom lessons the kids come to life. You can see the joy in their faces and that tells us how much they missed having lessons prior to Zoom.”

When classes are held in-person, the Academy offers more than private music lessons. The staff also provides lunch and snacks on lesson days with support from Second Baptist Church and child safety training and food sanitation training,

The Academy also has a partnership with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.