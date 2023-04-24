The Johnson County medical examiner has confirmed the body found in the Iowa River Saturday was that of Cristian Martinez, of Muscatine.

The 20-year-old was reported missing one week prior — on April 15. He last was seen in the alley behind Bardot Iowa, 347 S. Gilbert St., Iowa City.

Shortly after the news Monday of the positive ID in the missing Muscatine man's case, a body was found in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue in Rock Island. This time, the discovery was made along the shore of the Mississippi River. The remains appear to belong to a Black man in his 50s, authorities said.

Both deaths remain under investigation.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday afternoon that the unidentified body was in his office’s custody, and officials were attempting to identify him and his next of kin.

Police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 309-732-2677 or anonymously contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

Earlier Monday, Iowa City Public Safety issued a news release, confirming identification had been made from the discovery Saturday. The cause of Martinez's death has not yet been determined as an autopsy is pending, authorities said.

At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, Iowa City Police responded to the area of Napoleon Park, 2501 S. Gilbert St., after a couple in the area of the east bank of the Iowa River spotted the body in the water.