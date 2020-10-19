Second Davenport alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19

Asked whether Davenport City Council should discontinue in-person meetings, as deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in Scott County and across the Quad-Cities, Dickmann responded: "It would be great if we could be a little more cautious, but the city also needs to function."

Dickmann said she has been self-isolating at home since she received her results, and said she was informed by Scott County public health officials that she may return to work on Tuesday and that her daughters, who have tested negative for coronavirus and have been staying with their father, can return to her home, as it's been 10 days since the onset of her symptoms.

"I will obviously not be attending in person (City Council meetings) just to be on the safe side," Dickmann said.

Like Meginnis, Dickmann said she has been careful to practice social distancing and has worn a mask everywhere.

"I have no idea where I could have possible gotten it from," Dickmann said. "I have not been to any large events. I’m more careful than most people that I know."

Dickmann said her symptoms were pretty mild, and has since recovered, aside from "a little bit of a stuffy nose left over."