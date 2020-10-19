Second Davenport alderwoman tests positive for COVID-19

A second Davenport City Council member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after presenting with symptoms on Friday, Oct. 9 for what she thought was a sinus infection.
Dickmann said she went to urgent care and got tested on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and received the positive test results on Thursday.
Dickmann said she highly doubts she contracted the virus from Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, who previously tested positive.
"She and I had very little contact," Dickmann said. "I think she and I Just happened to be unfortunate souls that picked it up from who knows where."
Meginnis announced during the Wednesday, Oct. 7, Davenport City Council committee of the whole meeting that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a telephone interview after the meeting, Meginnis said she had not been feeling well the past week, having a headache and feeling very tired, and that Wednesday she started “getting this head thing, sort of like a head cold.”
Both Meginnis and Dickmann participated via Zoom during Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting, while the rest of City Council continues to meet in person, wearing masks and socially distanced.
Asked whether Davenport City Council should discontinue in-person meetings, as deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in Scott County and across the Quad-Cities, Dickmann responded: "It would be great if we could be a little more cautious, but the city also needs to function."
Dickmann said she has been self-isolating at home since she received her results, and said she was informed by Scott County public health officials that she may return to work on Tuesday and that her daughters, who have tested negative for coronavirus and have been staying with their father, can return to her home, as it's been 10 days since the onset of her symptoms.
"I will obviously not be attending in person (City Council meetings) just to be on the safe side," Dickmann said.
Like Meginnis, Dickmann said she has been careful to practice social distancing and has worn a mask everywhere.
"I have no idea where I could have possible gotten it from," Dickmann said. "I have not been to any large events. I’m more careful than most people that I know."
Dickmann said her symptoms were pretty mild, and has since recovered, aside from "a little bit of a stuffy nose left over."
"Honestly, I was fully convinced that it was a sinus infection," she said. "I never had a fever. I never had a cough. I never had difficulty breathing."
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said city officials are reassessing moving ahead with in-person council meetings, now that 20% of members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Matson and City Administrator Corri Spiegel said city officials planned to have more information to share later this afternoon.
Last week, a coalition public health officials, elected leaders and health care providers warned the Quad Cities in nearing a tipping point with COVID-19, with Genesis Health System witnessing the highest hospitalization numbers it has seen since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday afternoon, there had been 130 deaths from COVID-19 in Rock Island and Scott counties, and the Quad-Cities had surpassed more than 7,500 positive cases since mid-March, when the first cases were diagnosed in the area.
"I would beg them to take it seriously, but I’m not optimistic that they would heed my call over anyone else’s," Dickmann said of Davenport residents. "We’ve (the City of Davenport) tried to get the message out there, but in this age of information everywhere, people pick the information that they want to hear."
