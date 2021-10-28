 Skip to main content
Second draft of congressional maps show shifting boundaries of 17th Congressional District
Second draft of congressional maps show shifting boundaries of 17th Congressional District

The Illinois General Assembly released a second draft of congressional maps Oct. 23, showing the boundaries of Illinois' 17th Congressional District shifting slightly. 

The biggest difference from the first draft, released Oct. 15, is the inclusion of the rest of Jo Davies County and all of Stephenson County, which were originally drawn into the 15th District.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a non-partisan group, gave the new maps a grade of "F," citing the Assembly for partisan divisions in all three categories of partisan fairness, competitiveness and geographic features.

The new borders of the 17th District resemble a capital C, but retains the populous cities of Rockford, Galena, Savanna, Clinton, the Quad-Cities, Galesburg and Peoria.

The biggest change from the current map is the district's expansion to the east, adding the city of Bloomington, a Democratic-majority voting population.

