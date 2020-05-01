Second employee confirmed with COVID-19 at Park Vista in East Moline

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A second employee at the Park Vista North Hill retirement home in East Moline has been quarantined with COVID-19.

The first case was confirmed earlier this week, and the second case was confirmed Thursday. Park Vista said the first employee had not worked for the eight days prior to the positive test result. When at work prior to that, that employee was wearing protective gear and following cleanliness guidelines.

“ We can confirm that this (the second) team member has not worked since April 22, 2020, followed our strict PPE usage protocol and had minimal resident and team member interaction, according to a news release posted on the Park Vista website. “We do not believe these team members contracted COVID from each other.”

Both employees are now in quarantine, and Park Vista has started additional monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the release.

Illinois and Iowa are both tracking COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Illinois posts its data through the Illinois Department of Public Health. Iowa’s data can be found here, under on LTC dashboard tab.

