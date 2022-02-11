Second of two former Rock Island County correctional officers takes plea in jail beating case

The second of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of beating an incarcerated woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Alondra Valtierra-Martinez, 25; and Mackenzie Martin, 24, both of Davenport, were initially charged with aggravated battery in a public place based on allegations that they beat the woman on Jan. 29, 2021, according to court records. The two allegedly kicked and punched her, according to court records.

Valtierra-Martinez has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery and was sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge, according to court records.

She must not violate any law during that term, according to court documents. If she does, she must serve a 90-day jail sentence with day-for-day credit.

She entered the plea on Feb. 3 and the felony case against her was dropped the same day, court records state.

In January, Martin also accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery. She was sentenced to 12 months of court supervision.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation of the incident and the criminal investigation that led to the charges was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department. They lost their jobs as a result of the investigation.

