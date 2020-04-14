Second person dies in Scott County from COVID-19

Rivers said the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now expected Iowa’s peak to be May 5 and for deaths on May 6.

“But as we know, all models are based on assumptions,” he added. “And they are only as good as your assumption.”

The institute's projection jumped about five days for the peak in cases from just a day ago, he noted.

A topic of concern at the news briefing was if there’s a new requirement to take the temperature of health care workers when they come to work.

“In Iowa, the governor’s most recent update to the disaster proclamation requires certain health care facilities to screen their employees upon arrival,” Rivers said.

Ludwig said in Illinois most health care facilities were starting to take the temperature of workers as they came into work.

“The guidance from the CDC does state if there is a known contact with a positive case that that should be the practice,” she said.

After Louisa County jumped 86 positive cases because of an outbreak at a plant there, neither county health official was aware of any outbreaks in workplaces in Scott or Rock Island counties and were not aware of any businesses being monitored.