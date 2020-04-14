Second person dies in Scott County from COVID-19

An elderly person, age 81 or older, became the second person to die from COVID-19 in Scott County, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday.
There were no other additional deaths reported in the Quad-Cities at Tuesday’s press briefing hosted by the Rock Island and Scott County Health Departments. Rock Island has four, Muscatine County two.
Rock Island added 10 additional positive tests for the new coronavirus, for a total of 160. None of those 10 are hospitalized, while seven of the previous cases remain in the hospital, Nita Ludwig, an administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department, said.
Scott County reported six new cases for a total of 124 in addition to its second death. One of the six new cases is in the hospital.
“We would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to the individual’s family and friends,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said of the elderly person who died. “This is a great loss for our entire community.”
Privacy laws prevent the health departments from identifying the victim.
Neither leader said they necessarily expected deaths to rise significantly in the coming week.
Rivers said the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now expected Iowa’s peak to be May 5 and for deaths on May 6.
“But as we know, all models are based on assumptions,” he added. “And they are only as good as your assumption.”
The institute's projection jumped about five days for the peak in cases from just a day ago, he noted.
A topic of concern at the news briefing was if there’s a new requirement to take the temperature of health care workers when they come to work.
“In Iowa, the governor’s most recent update to the disaster proclamation requires certain health care facilities to screen their employees upon arrival,” Rivers said.
Ludwig said in Illinois most health care facilities were starting to take the temperature of workers as they came into work.
“The guidance from the CDC does state if there is a known contact with a positive case that that should be the practice,” she said.
After Louisa County jumped 86 positive cases because of an outbreak at a plant there, neither county health official was aware of any outbreaks in workplaces in Scott or Rock Island counties and were not aware of any businesses being monitored.
Reynolds said at her daily briefing that 189 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the state — 86 of which were tied to an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ processing plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County.
In other COVID-19 related news:
- The Henry and Stark County Health Department announced Tuesday a cumulative total of 25 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.
Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases, those counties’ release stated. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.
The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.
- MetroNet announced it is installing unrestricted Wi-Fi hotspots in many of the markets it serves, including at its store at 902 W Kimberly Road, Suite 7, Davenport, IA 52806.
The hotspot will be operational beginning today and will operate 24 hours a day for short-term use by anyone in urgent need of internet access. The service is available to anyone, including non-MetroNet customers, by parking near the storefront. Users are advised to following public health guidelines and maintain physical distance from others while using the free internet access, the release stated.
The hotspots are powered by the same equipment that powers MetroNet’s WholeHome Wi-Fi service in customer homes. The technology extends Wi-Fi signals in a mesh network to provide consistent signal strength throughout a household.
To access this free Wi-Fi hotspot, users will need to join the MetroNetFree network once they are parked near the storefront. The password is MetroNet.
- Emergency responders from communities across the Quad-Cities want residents to know they will continue to respond to them in their time of need during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release sent out Tuesday by the Rock Island County Health Department. Leaders and rank-and-file members from local police and fire departments, sheriff’s departments, dispatchers, paramedics and others recorded a video on the subject.
