Second positive case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Quad-Cities

A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Scott County.
The Scott County Health Department said Thursday morning that the person who tested positive is middle-aged, between 41 and 60. The person is not a resident of Iowa or Illinois, and the case is travel-related. The person currently is recovering in the hospital.
Local officials continue to ask Quad-Citians to practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.
Scott and Rock Island County Health Department officials will host a daily media briefing later today.
Robert Connelly
