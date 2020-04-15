Second round of grants announced from QC Disaster Recovery Fund

A second round of grants made possible by donations to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation will aid 21 Quad-City nonprofits in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $240,370 was granted this week, bringing the total amount of recovery grants awarded to $565,772 from the Disaster Recovery Fund. The grants were announced Tuesday.
That fund is now nearing $1 million in donations and pledges from Quad-City residents, businesses, area funders and donors from the “Unite Quad Cities” giving event.
The money is being used to provide critical support for basic needs during the pandemic.
Chamber benefits
Among the recipients of this round of grants is the Quad City Chamber of Commerce.
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the Chamber was not eligible for any federal or state assistance, which includes the Paycheck Protection Program. The $25,000 grant the organization is receiving will help the Chamber continue to aid businesses that are struggling through the pandemic.
“We’ve pivoted our work to completely respond to the needs of the area’s businesses,” Rumler said Tuesday night. He said many businesses that are shut down, or that are partially open, or have restricted access, or are working remotely, are asking what they can do to stay open and keep people employed.
Rumler said he wanted the Quad City Chamber “to be the go-to resource for companies and leaders.”
The Chamber, he said, is there to help the businesses with their needs, including advocacy, financial assistance, promotions, supply chain management and even applying for the paycheck protection program.
“We want to do everything we can to work with those businesses,” Rumler said.
Rumler said the Chamber is keeping an eye on its financial projections, but that “we continue to do what we do. We’d much rather focus on helping the businesses of this community than worry about where the next dollar comes from. So these extra resources will help us do the work that we do.”
Help for refugees
Tapestry Farms, which aids refugee families in the area, received a $2,700 grant.
"Refugees in the Quad Cities continue to contribute to our community during this pandemic, especially in the production and serving of food," said Ann McGlynn, executive director of Tapestry Farms, which assists 11 refugee families in Davenport and Rock Island.
"Our work is now centered on ensuring these families have nourishing food to eat, housing stability, necessary medical care and access to online opportunities offered by their school districts,” McGlynn said. “We are deeply grateful for this grant from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund, and for all of the people who are donating to this fund, so that nonprofits in the Quad-Cities can continue to serve those who are vulnerable and who face significant barriers."
Aid for the homeless
Humility Homes and Services is receiving $20,000 to help in its mission to care for the homeless in the Quad-Cities.
Executive Director Ashley Velez said everyone had been moved from the shelter on 5th Street to area hotels and that the agency now was at full capacity.
“We started out with about 120 people in the hotels,” Velez said. “We’re down to about 98 or 99 now because my staff has been working to get people moved into apartments.”
Many of those people moved into apartments usually just need help with the first month’s rent and deposit, she said. Once they have that, then they’re on their way, either because they do have some income or are on social security. But that first month’s rent and deposit was a barrier, and Humility Homes has a program to help with that.
While most people with Humility Homes are working from home, there are still two street outreach workers on the streets helping the homeless, while taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19.
Those workers have enrolled 18 people who “are literally homeless on the streets and don’t have anywhere to go,” Velez said. “Some do get social security, and we’re trying to get them into subsidized housing, so we’re using some of the money we get for stability funds.”
Velez said that what Humility Homes and Services needs right now is more landlord connections.
“We only have so many landlord connections, and there is more money coming from the federal government to help with rents and deposits,” she said.
Need grows
Nearly $3 million in grant support has been requested from area organizations. The requests continue to grow, and each one is reviewed — or re-reviewed — to identify the greatest needs and opportunities during the pandemic.
Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant making and community initiatives at the Community Foundation, said the fund would continue to grant dollars out on a rolling basis.
“Through the Recovery Committee of Disaster Ready Quad Cities and the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition, we continue to gain new knowledge of how this disaster is affecting the Quad Cities, and we are working together to provide the right support to our community at the right time.”
Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, emphasizes that additional contributions are needed.
“It is worth a moment of pause to acknowledge the tremendous contributions people have made to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund. As of April 14, a total of 1,089 individuals or businesses have committed $995,284 to the fund, which includes more than $150,000 from the ‘Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery’ giving event,” she said. “The need requested is three times the number that has been raised — and we are committed to putting every single dollar to good use.”
Arconic Foundation announced Tuesday it is donating $50,000 to United Way of the Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Community Foundation for the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.
“This grant will help support the Quad Cities and its non-profit organizations dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 virus across our community,” said Steven Jennings, Arconic Manufacturing Director. “Our funds will join grants from other companies and individuals to help ensure the Quad Cities most urgent needs are met.”
Rumler said he has seen the Quad-Cities come together and give in times of crisis, such as after the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
But the level of giving going on now is beyond that, he said.
“We always say the Quad-Cities is a giving community and time and time again we prove it,” Rumler said. “We prove it annually in donations to the United Way and the John Deere Classic and other organizations.
“Any time there is a crisis we see the people of the Quad-Cities scrape up the last few pennies in their pockets and give,” he said. “We’re a giving community.”
