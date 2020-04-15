Second round of grants announced from QC Disaster Recovery Fund

Aid for the homeless

Humility Homes and Services is receiving $20,000 to help in its mission to care for the homeless in the Quad-Cities.

Executive Director Ashley Velez said everyone had been moved from the shelter on 5th Street to area hotels and that the agency now was at full capacity.

“We started out with about 120 people in the hotels,” Velez said. “We’re down to about 98 or 99 now because my staff has been working to get people moved into apartments.”

Many of those people moved into apartments usually just need help with the first month’s rent and deposit, she said. Once they have that, then they’re on their way, either because they do have some income or are on social security. But that first month’s rent and deposit was a barrier, and Humility Homes has a program to help with that.

While most people with Humility Homes are working from home, there are still two street outreach workers on the streets helping the homeless, while taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19.