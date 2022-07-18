Section of Dispatch building downtown Moline being razed

A large portion of the former Moline Dispatch Publishing Company building in downtown Moline is being razed.

The eastern-most section, an addition that was used for storing and stuffing newspaper inserts, was razed last week. On Monday, the walls surrounding the press were being taken down.

The building was purchased in 2020 by East Moline businessman Larry Anderson for $75,000. He has not disclosed any redevelopment plans for the property.

A permit for demolition was issued May 16 to Valley Construction to remove the eastern 130 feet, city officials said, adding that no plans for the building have been submitted to the city.

Located at 1720 5th Ave., the building served for many decades as the operations center for publication of the Moline Dispatch and its incarnations, including the Daily Dispatch.

Longtime employees of the Dispatch remember the warehouse space that is being demolished as the home of the giant press, which was brought into the building piece-by-piece in 1974. The warehouse/addition was built where a YWCA once stood, and the floor of the Y's swimming pool still is under the warehouse floor.

The building that is recognized today as the former newspaper was built in 1949, though earlier structures for the business existed elsewhere downtown, including on 3rd Avenue.

On Sunday, Stacey Chambers walked along the sidewalk in front of the property, picking up bits of rubble that had rolled beneath the chain-link fence. She stopped several times to take another picture with her phone.

“Pretty much my whole entire family worked here at one point,” Chambers said.

Her father, Al Roels, retired as advertising and marketing director of the Moline Dispatch and Rock Island Argus in 1996 after 50 years of service.

“My uncle, Frank Krone, worked in advertising,” she said. “My husband worked here; my brother-in-law worked in the press room and my sister worked here.”

Chambers said she also worked in customer service and in classified advertising while she was in high school.

“So, lots of memories, lots of great friends that we’ve met and have stayed friends with over the years.” she said.