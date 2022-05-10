 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sections of old I-74 come down in Moline

The concrete decking of the old Interstate 74 bridge has been punched through the vacated ramps in Moline as a demolition contractor prepares to remove the steel beams.

Portions of River Drive were closed Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday as demolition continues. The ramps from the Mississippi River to River Drive have been mostly cleared of concrete.

Wisconsin-based Kraemer North America holds this portion of the demolition contract. The razing of the bridge itself will come under separate contract.

