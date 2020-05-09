See more than usual in the sky!

Since many of us are at home we wonder what else we can do. How about viewing what’s above in the night sky? Both natural and man-made items can easily be seen with just your eyes, a binocular or a telescope.
Step out tonight, let your eyes adjust to the darkness and look up. You will see the moon and the constellations. Sky charts can help you find the constellations and Sky and Telescope has a quick page to help you can find them: https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/interactive-sky-chart/
May 23 and 24 will have a special show 30 minutes after sunset. You will see a “line in the sky” formed with the planets Venus and Mercury, the moon and a bright star named El Nath.
Comet Atlas, C/2019 Y4, should be visible and getting larger by the middle of the month then pass the sun at the end of May. It was at its brightest on March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) then “fell apart” as it broke into pieces. It follows the same orbit as the Great Comet of 1844 and may be a fragment of that comet.
Man-made satellites and airplanes are also visible. If you see something moving above and it flashes on and off, it’s an airplane. If it moves, but the light stays the same, it’s a satellite moving above the earth. You can usually see satellites two hours after sunset and two hours before sunrise. They are high enough to still be lit by the sun for those hours. After that they are in darkness and cannot be seen.
There were 2,600 active satellites visible before 2019. Now there are many more.
On May 23, 2019, SpaceX launched 300 Star Link satellites and plans to launch 1,285 more this year. The FCC approved the launch of 11,000 more and SpaceX plans on 30,000 more, in future. That’s a lot of satellites!
The satellites will be used for worldwide Internet access. As an astronomy club member said, “Now everyone can see videos on kittens!” Last month he viewed the Lyrids meteor shower and saw 6 meteors and 16 Star Link satellites before the clouds moved in. Three other companies are also launching their own Internet satellites so satellites will be very easy to see at night.
This is also a good time to see many of the Messier objects. If you are at dark location, and have good vision, you can see many of them by eye. If you are in the city where it’s brighter use binoculars or a telescope on a tracking mount to find them.
What are they? When see by eye they look like small, fuzzy objects. They are actually galaxies, planetary nebula and clusters of stars. Binoculars and telescopes help you see their shapes. They were first mapped by Charles Messier from 1771 to 1784. Many were seen while he lived in Paris, which was much darker at that time. They include famous objects such as M31 the Andromeda Galaxy, M3 a large star cluster, M51 the Whirlpool Galaxy and total 110 objects.
The Messier objects are visible at different times of the year, so to make it easier, they are often divided into four seasons, with 27 or 28 objects per season. For spring they are M95, M96, M105, M53, M64, M85, M88, M91, M98, M99, M100, M49, M58, M59, M60, M61, M84, M86, M87, M89, M90, M104, M3, M51, M63, M94, M106 and M68.
If you use a tracking telescope, they can all be seen within a few hours. An astronomy club member did so last week and photographed all 28 objects.
Finally, if it’s cloudy or raining and you want more information, try visiting our website and look at our News Letters, http://www.popularastronomyclub.org/news-letters
There is more to see out there than you think, and keep looking up!
Dino Milani is a member of the Popular Astronomy Club, which meets on the second Monday of each month at 7:00 pm at Butterworth Center in Moline, Illinois. The club also has nighttime public observing sessions every 3rd Saturday of the month, March through November, at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois. Club events in May are cancelled but may resume again in June.
