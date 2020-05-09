See more than usual in the sky!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since many of us are at home we wonder what else we can do. How about viewing what’s above in the night sky? Both natural and man-made items can easily be seen with just your eyes, a binocular or a telescope.

Step out tonight, let your eyes adjust to the darkness and look up. You will see the moon and the constellations. Sky charts can help you find the constellations and Sky and Telescope has a quick page to help you can find them: https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/interactive-sky-chart/

May 23 and 24 will have a special show 30 minutes after sunset. You will see a “line in the sky” formed with the planets Venus and Mercury, the moon and a bright star named El Nath.

Comet Atlas, C/2019 Y4, should be visible and getting larger by the middle of the month then pass the sun at the end of May. It was at its brightest on March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) then “fell apart” as it broke into pieces. It follows the same orbit as the Great Comet of 1844 and may be a fragment of that comet.