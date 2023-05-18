Visitors could climb over boulders, logs and creek beds at a proposed nature-based playground at Credit Island Park.

Designs for the play area are moving through the City Council's approval process this cycle.

Designs and construction are expected to cost about $197,000, including a contingency in case materials or labor come in higher than expected. That's about $20,000 more than what parks staff budgeted a year ago for the playground.

At that time, city parks staff asked for feedback on the design of the playground at the park. Staff noted the nature-based design would be a "first of its kind in Davenport," a park that's "meant to enhance the regional attraction of Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park."

Designs show a circular park with sidewalks and crushed-rock path with a double slide and smaller play structures based on nature elements, such as tree stumps, mushrooms, boulders and rock creek channel.

"All these various play components primarily mimic how a kid would interact with nature," Parks Director Chad Dyson said. "You know, climbing, tunneling, exploring."

Other elements include a carved canoe, log stilts, hill climber, log-rope bridge, a carved turtle, as well as musical elements, including a drum and xylophone panel.

Credit Island frequently floods, and Dyson said, based on feedback from Riverfront Improvement Commission members, they decided to raise the elevation of the park to avoid flooding.

Elements of the park are also removeable in case of flooding, Dyson said.

Shive Hattery did the design work, Dyson said, and the city will go out to bid on the project once council gives its approval. Construction will likely begin by late summer or early fall, ordering pieces from a Canada-based company that makes wooden play pieces.

Other improvements planned for next fiscal year include some window replacements at Credit Island Lodge and at the disc-golf area, Dyson said.