Three years ago, the future of the Hauberg estate in Rock Island was uncertain.
Donated to the city in 1956 for use as a civic center by heirs of philanthropists John Hauberg and Susanne Denkmann, the historic mansion and extensive grounds were becoming rundown, public use had fallen off, and the city did not have money for upkeep.
Behind closed doors, city leaders discussed selling the property to a major Quad-City catering company to use as its headquarters and a venue. Leaders thought the plan was a good solution to a problem.
Then word got out, prompting a howl of protest from residents. The sale ultimately was scrapped. But the challenges surrounding Hauberg remained.
Today, as a new public-private partnership begins its third year, "things could not be going better," John Gripp, director of parks and recreation, said in an email.
Leading the charge is Deb Kuntzi, executive director of the Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation, a paid position of a nonprofit organization born out of the sale controversy.
Working under an operational agreement with the city that spells out who is responsible for what, Kuntzi handles day-to-day operations at the center, plans and executes maintenance and works to make the operation financially sustainable.
During 2017, the first year of the public-private partnership arrangement, Hauberg brought in $72,000 compared to $18,000 in 2016. For 2018, the center is on track to generate more than $129,000, she said.
"To go from $18,000 to $130,000 is pretty significant, and it's only going to get busier," Kuntzi said.
In addition to rentals — the center now has a liquor license that makes it more attractive for parties — she counts as revenue the money that comes from grants secured by the Friends group, as well as outright donations and fees charged for programs, such as a recent French Moderns-Figge Art Museum event.
"We agreed on a philosophy that if the program is taking place at Hauberg, the responsibility and revenue should be going back into Hauberg," Gripp said.
The city still owns the property and budgets what it can for maintenance; in 2018 it provided $30,000 to begin the first phase of tuckpointing and for work on plumbing projects. "We now have seven bathrooms that work," Kuntzi said.
For 2019, $15,000 has been secured to continue various projects, Gripp said.
The right fit
Several people who know Kuntzi say she is a great fit for the job.
She understands numbers, having worked 20 years in medical building. She has a deep interest in, and curiosity about, all things historic, and she has multiple contacts in the community through a lifetime of volunteering.
She also has a positive attitude.
Shortly after the proposed sale of Hauberg fell through, she was asked if she and other historic preservationists were just going to walk away, now that they had achieved their goal.
"Why would I walk away?" she said.
"There were a lot of people who didn't think we could pull this off, that we would fail. That never entered my mind."
Others questioned whether a public-private partnership would function. So far it has, with a recognition that "neither one of us can do it alone," she said. "It's a true success story. And a lot of the credit goes to John Gripp.
"Ten years from now we'll look back and say, 'See what we have done.' The community wanted to save it, and they support it."
Kuntzi also enjoys entertaining, so running a place where entertaining is one of the functions is second nature.
"Paul and I throw really good parties," she said, referring to her husband. "I love to entertain and I know how to entertain."
Live music, food garden
This summer, she's going to try attracting people twice a month with live jazz music, which she thinks fits the time period of the house. "This place is for people to enjoy," she said.
A major project for 2019 will be to begin planting an educational food garden on the three acres that originally were the Hauberg's terraced gardens. The goal is to have a garden — as the Haubergs did — to provide food for local food pantries and homeless shelters and for children from the Rock Island Center for Math & Science to work in to learn life skills.
"We have a food desert here in Rock Island," Kuntzi said. "It'll feed a lot of people, and (we'll) be teaching kids nutrition and the value of growing their own. It'll become this really neat place to come and see an active food garden."
Hauberg is partnering on this project with Chad Summers, owner of Healthy Harvest Urban Farms and founder of a nonprofit called Sprouting Minds.
To begin, Kuntzi and four others wrote a proposal for a $100,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for tree removal, grading, installation of an irrigation system in the terraced garden area and to pay teachers for after-school work.
Although Kuntzi won't know until summer whether the grant will be awarded, she is proceeding as though it will, intending to begin planting this spring.
Overall, the property has about 10 acres of grounds.
Other projects coming up
• Carriage housework. The 1,400 square feet of space on the first floor that was used to park four automobiles will be repurposed as a classroom that will be used by children working in the garden, or for other programs.
IMEG Corp., an engineering and consulting firm, drew up at a reduced cost an electrical blueprint for the first floor, and Gripp is trying for a piece of the city's federal Community Development Block Grant allotment to do the upgrades.
The carriage house has an existing, 2,600-square-foot apartment on the second floor that Kuntzi hopes to get whipped into shape sooner rather than later so it can be rented as an Airbnb to bring in additional revenue.
• Exterior house painting. Although most of the house is brick, there is extensive wood trim that is in sore need of paint before rot sets in.
A volunteer who has started painting was not able to continue, Kuntzi said.
She will put out a call for volunteers with painting experience to do the first floor this year. "It's got to be done," she said. "It's getting rough."
• Kitchen spruce-up. The vinyl floor will be removed, exposing the maple wood underneath, countertops will be replaced and clear glass will be installed in the original cabinet faces.
• Establishing an endowment. This is a goal for the next year or two. "We want this (Hauberg) to be sustainable, and the city needs it to be sustainable," she said.