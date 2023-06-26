More than 15 bands will perform at Moline's new music and arts festival this summer.

Mo.Live! is the city's new music and arts festival that grew out of the Sesquicentennial Celebration last year.

There will be two stages — a main stage and a community stage — with music covering multiple genres and styles. The free festival will take place Aug. 25 and 26 in the Vibrant Arena at The MARK parking lot.

Mercado on 5th will do a Friday night stage takeover that will be headlined by Banda Arperena out of Chicago and joined by local band Crooked Cactus. Other performers include Grupo Estilo Versatil De Sterling, Grupo Nuevo Estilo, and RAQ Star Dance Studio.

Saturday's headline performances are Eric Gales, described as "blues firebrand" and The Main Squeeze that is an Los Angles-based five- piece band.

Other performers include Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel; Avey Grouws Band; Cordovas; Heads in Motion: A Talking Heads Tribute; The Textures, Running Man; Far Out 283; The Memphis Dives; Lojo Russo; Quad City DJ Company; and Wilson School of Rock Band.

The festival also will include a Crimestoppers 5K Race, food vendors, Touch-a-Truck, and local art from local artists.

People can read more about the artists and other things happening during the two day festival online on the Mo.live! website.