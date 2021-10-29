 Skip to main content
Semi stuck on Centennial Bridge on-ramp. Illinois-bound traffic is backed up
Semi stuck on Centennial Bridge on-ramp. Illinois-bound traffic is backed up

A semi-trailer truck is stuck on the Illinois-bound on-ramp to Centennial Bridge. Traffic is backing up.

This story will be updated.

