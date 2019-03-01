A portion of Interstate 80 west of Annawan, Ill., was closed Friday morning after two semis collided.
The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. three miles west of Annawan at mile marker 30, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
A semitrailer was traveling in the right lane east on I-80 when it crossed into the right shoulder into the ditch. The driver, Joel N. Ikuadi, 47, of Marietta, GA., over corrected and his truck struck the semitrailer driven by Willis, W. Findley, 69, Orange, TX., that was in the left lane, said Illinois State Police.
Both trucks ended up in the median.
Annawan Fire, Henry County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
Findley and co-driver Ashon A. Nijhi, 23, Thomasville, NC., were transported to OSF Kewanee with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The eastbound left lane of I-80 was blocked from the crash and both lanes were temporarily shut down for crash recovery. The crash scene was cleared at 5:50 a.m.
Ikuadi was issued a citation for improper lane usage.
This incident remains under investigation.