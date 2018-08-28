UPDATED: Interstate 280 in Milan remains closed this morning while wreckage is cleared up following a three semi-tractor truck crash.
The crash occurred at 5:15 a.m. near mile marker 15 in the westbound lanes of I-280.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police, all vehicles were traveling west on I-280 when a vehicle, driven by Robert Edgar Waters, 48, of Des Moines, lost control, rolled into the median and blocked the left lane.
A second semi, driven by Michael L. Bundy, 59, of Davenport, struck the first truck, traveled into the right ditch and came to rest partially blocking the right lane.
A third semi, driven by Mohamed A. Hassan, 30, of Hopkins, Minn. then came upon the scene and struck the second semi, crossed into the median and came to rest.
Waters left the scene and but was later located by Rock Island Police.
Due to the size of the crash, there is no estimated time for the crash site to be reopened.
Traffic in both directions is being diverted off the interstate at the Milan exit ramps and back on at the Milan on ramps.
Agencies that responded to the scene included Rock Island County Sheriff, Milan Police Department, Blackhawk Fire and Illinois State Police.
The crash remains under investigation with charges pending.
EARLIER REPORT: Illinois State Police report that multiple agencies have responded to a multi-commercial vehicle crash this morning on Interstate 280 westbound at the Airport Road over pass in Milan.
This crash will cause significant traffic delays.
Drivers should take another route and avoid the area.
