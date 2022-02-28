Semitractor-trailer collides with house on Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Three people were transported to the hospital early Monday morning after a semitractor-trailer collided with a house in the 3000 block of Rockingham Road in Davenport.
At 11:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, the call went out to Davenport Police to respond the crash across the street from the Hy-Vee Grocery Store.
Two females and one male were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Photos: Semitractor-trailer crashes into house on Rockingham Road in Davenport (Feb. 27-28, 2022)
The semi wound up headed eastbound and appeared to be jackknifed toward the house as it came to rest on the front lawn, ripping open the front of the house.
A second vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, also was damaged and wound up on the north side of Rockingham at its intersection with South Concord Street. A traffic light at that corner was knocked down, as well.