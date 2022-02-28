Semitractor-trailer collides with house on Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Three people were transported to the hospital early Monday morning after a semitractor-trailer collided with a house in the 3000 block of Rockingham Road in Davenport.

At 11:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, the call went out to Davenport Police to respond the crash across the street from the Hy-Vee Grocery Store.

Two females and one male were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

The semi wound up headed eastbound and appeared to be jackknifed toward the house as it came to rest on the front lawn, ripping open the front of the house.

A second vehicle, a Chevrolet Equinox, also was damaged and wound up on the north side of Rockingham at its intersection with South Concord Street. A traffic light at that corner was knocked down, as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

