 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
alert top story

Semitractor-trailer gets stuck on Government Bridge

  • 0
Semitractor-trailer gets stuck on Government Bridge

A semitractor-trailer was stuck after driving onto the Government Bridge shortly after 10 a.m., Friday closing one lane of traffic on the bridge.

 BARB ICKES

A semitractor-tailer was stuck after driving onto the Government Bridge shortly after 10 a.m., Friday closing one lane of traffic on the bridge.

Police are on scene.

This is a developing story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

More than half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News