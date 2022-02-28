Semitrailer strikes Davenport buildings in Sunday night crash

Several people were injured on Sunday, one of them seriously, after a semitrailer struck several vehicles and buildings before coming to rest inside a home.
Davenport police officers, firefighters and members of Medic EMS were called around 11:56 p.m. to the 3000 block of Rockingham Road for the crash, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. When they arrived, they found the Freightliner semitrailer crashed inside a home at 3010 Rockingham Road and two of the people who lived there were hurt.
One of those people was sent to Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries, the release states. The driver of the semitrailer also was treated for minor injuries.
The investigation into the crash indicates the Freightliner was eastbound in the 3400 block of Rockingham when the semitrailer went out of control and struck an oncoming Dodge Ram 1500, the release states. It then hit a Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Equinox that were also westbound.
By the time it hit the Equinox, the semitrailer was in the 3000 block of Rockingham, the release states. It left the roadway, hit a building at 3018 Rockingham, then the building at 3010 Rockingham.
At least one other person, the driver of the Cadillac, was hurt, the release states. That driver went to the hospital on their own. That person’s injuries were considered minor.
The Red Cross was called to assist the residents affected by the crash, the release states.
No charges had been filed as of about 4:30 a.m., the release state. The investigation is ongoing and further details were not available as of that time.
From our archives: Quad-City Coal Mining
An old coal car in the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982. The mine was sealed in the fall of that year. Coal has been mined in 76 Illinois counties. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Earl Bashaw of the Rock Island Forest Preserve looks through the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982. The mine was sealed in the fall of that year. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
In 1982 R.F. Rudy Mielke then 86 looks around the sealed entrance to the former Gem Mine in Colona Township, Illinois in July of 1982. The mines 140-foot concrete shaft was officially capped in 1964 but was still listed as an environmental hazard in 1982 because of coal slag, debris and water runoff from the abandoned mine. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
In 1982 R.F. Rudy Mielke then 86 looks around the sealed entrance to the former Gem Mine in Colona Township, Illinois in July of 1982. The mines 140-foot concrete shaft was officially capped in 1964 but was still listed as an environmental hazard in 1982 because of coal slag, debris and water runoff from the abandoned mine. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
In 1982 R.F. Rudy Mielke then 86 looks over the coal slag, debris and water runoff from the abandoned Gem Mine in Colona Township, Illinois in July of 1982. Mielke started working coal mines in the area in 1912 and eventually owned three mines with his brothers. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Earl Bashaw of the Rock Island Forest Preserve looks through the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982. The mine was sealed in the fall of that year. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Earl Bashaw of the Rock Island Forest Preserve looks around the entrance to the abandoned Hunky Dory Mine near the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois in July of 1982. The mine was sealed in the fall of that year. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
The County Line coal mine owned by the Mielke brothers. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Black dots identifies the locations of former coal mines in the Quad-Cities area. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Piles of coal slag from Illinois mines closed in the early 1940's, 50's and 60's could still be seen from the air in 1981. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Piles of coal slag from Illinois mines closed in the early 1940's, 50's and 60's could still be seen from the air in 1981. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Piles of coal slag from Illinois mines closed in the early 1940's, 50's and 60's could still be seen from the air in 1981. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
A photograph from 1866 of the Rock Island coal mine located north and west of 24th Street. The operation once filled what is now Black Hawk State Park with the sound of machinery. More than 150-years-ago the mine produced 300 bushels of coal a day was still visible from park trails in 1978. More than 7,400 coal mines have operated since commercial mining began in Illinois around 1810.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.