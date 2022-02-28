Semitrailer strikes Davenport buildings in Sunday night crash

Several people were injured on Sunday, one of them seriously, after a semitrailer struck several vehicles and buildings before coming to rest inside a home.

Davenport police officers, firefighters and members of Medic EMS were called around 11:56 p.m. to the 3000 block of Rockingham Road for the crash, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. When they arrived, they found the Freightliner semitrailer crashed inside a home at 3010 Rockingham Road and two of the people who lived there were hurt.

One of those people was sent to Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries, the release states. The driver of the semitrailer also was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash indicates the Freightliner was eastbound in the 3400 block of Rockingham when the semitrailer went out of control and struck an oncoming Dodge Ram 1500, the release states. It then hit a Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Equinox that were also westbound.

By the time it hit the Equinox, the semitrailer was in the 3000 block of Rockingham, the release states. It left the roadway, hit a building at 3018 Rockingham, then the building at 3010 Rockingham.

At least one other person, the driver of the Cadillac, was hurt, the release states. That driver went to the hospital on their own. That person’s injuries were considered minor.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents affected by the crash, the release states.

No charges had been filed as of about 4:30 a.m., the release state. The investigation is ongoing and further details were not available as of that time.

