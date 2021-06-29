Sen. Durbin says he's keeping 'fingers crossed' on second infrastructure package

Illinois' senior U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’d keep his fingers crossed on an accompanying infrastructure bill as part of a package that he says could spur electric vehicle infrastructure and production in Illinois.
Durbin, a Democrat, toured the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District’s (MetroLINK) Bus Depot on Tuesday, which houses eight battery-electric buses in its fleet and plans to add nine more. The electric buses were funded by roughly $10 million in federal funds, which included a $2.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration, according to a press release from Durbin’s office.
President Biden’s original American Jobs Plan allocated $172 million for electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives, which Durbin made a point to note. Democrats couldn’t garner Republican support for the $2 trillion proposal because of the high price tag. After months of negotiations, a five-year $973 billion bipartisan deal was reached by 10 senators last week. That bill includes a lesser $15 million for electric vehicle infrastructure and electric buses.
Durbin, who is the Democratic Whip in the Senate, said he supported everything that’s included in the bipartisan bill because it’s part of the president’s original package. But, he supports doing a separate bill that would include Biden’s “human infrastructure” proposals not included in the narrower bipartisan package, such as elder care, child care and education measures.
“America needs both of them,” Durbin said. “Because they deal not just with infrastructure, as we know, traditionally, but broader, thinking about the future of economic development, and how we can help families be in a position to go to work, and to have good work experience and still have a good family.”
Right now, Democrats are proposing to sidestep the 60-vote threshold in the senate to pass a second bill along party lines on a simple majority in a process called budget reconciliation.
“So I think we can do this,” Durbin said. “Negotiating back and forth right now. But I think in the next few months, we’ll see a bipartisan bill pass. Fingers crossed that we'll do the president's package as well.”
That 60-vote threshold to end debate in the senate, called the filibuster, means that most major bills, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill, will require some Republican consensus to pass through the Senate. Efforts to abolish the filibuster haven’t garnered the support from some conservative Democrats. Asked whether Biden’s agenda could make it through a Senate with a filibuster in place, he said it would be tough.
“I'm just hoping, as with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, enough Republicans will come forward and we can do this on a bipartisan basis,” Durbin said. “I think the bottom line is whether we're talking about the city of Moline or the state of Illinois, our nation, people are looking to our leaders, members of Congress and others, to cooperate on a bipartisan basis to get something done. We shouldn't be preparing for the next election.”
In Normal, Ill., electric car startup Rivian makes electric cars out of what was a closed auto factory in the Illinois town. Rivian has a contract to make 100,000 custom electric vans for Amazon, and employs 1,000 workers.
Durbin said it’s federal investments in electric vehicles that would spur more electric vehicle production Illinois.
“I support what President Biden supports -- the idea of looking at next generation transportation, and making sure that Illinois doesn't come in second place,” Durbin said.
To charge its fleet of electric buses, MetroLINK uses a ceiling mounted charging system in its bus depot, which according to Jeff Nelson, general manager of MetroLINK and chairman of the American Public Transportation Association, allowed Metrolink to not have to change the layout of its bus depot. The system is powered by solar panels on the roof. In 2002, MetroLink bought natural gas-powered buses which then made up 85% of the fleet. Nelson said he was looking forward to expanding electric infrastructure.
Durbin said he wanted the nation and the state of Illinois to start thinking of how to interweave electric vehicle infrastructure such as charging ports in parking garages that could rival gas infrastructure.