Sen. Durbin says he's keeping 'fingers crossed' on second infrastructure package

“America needs both of them,” Durbin said. “Because they deal not just with infrastructure, as we know, traditionally, but broader, thinking about the future of economic development, and how we can help families be in a position to go to work, and to have good work experience and still have a good family.”

Right now, Democrats are proposing to sidestep the 60-vote threshold in the senate to pass a second bill along party lines on a simple majority in a process called budget reconciliation.

“So I think we can do this,” Durbin said. “Negotiating back and forth right now. But I think in the next few months, we’ll see a bipartisan bill pass. Fingers crossed that we'll do the president's package as well.”

That 60-vote threshold to end debate in the senate, called the filibuster, means that most major bills, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill, will require some Republican consensus to pass through the Senate. Efforts to abolish the filibuster haven’t garnered the support from some conservative Democrats. Asked whether Biden’s agenda could make it through a Senate with a filibuster in place, he said it would be tough.