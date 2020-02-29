Sen. Ernst tours Davenport's One Eighty, learns how it changes lives

“I want to think outside the box, be creative,” Boruff said. “Our goal is to see people get off social services. We’re not interested in repeat customers.”

Tiny homes is a “really affordable concept that really creates independence and also accountability,” he said. “It’s never been done here in the Quad-Cities, or the Midwest much.”

One Eighty has invested nearly $10 million in building improvements, including its community center in the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and neighboring former rectory and convent.

“Ernst’s office has been a great advocate for us in the past, so it’s nice to show her exactly what we do, and her being able to see it,” Boruff said, noting his organization doesn’t get any state or federal funding.

The Saturday visit was one of three Sen. Ernst did as part of her 99 County Tour for 2020, an annual tradition of visiting every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. This was Sen. Ernst’s ninth county for the year so far, and the sixth year in a row she's done her tour. Ernst is running for re-election in November.