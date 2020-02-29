Sen. Ernst tours Davenport's One Eighty, learns how it changes lives

Dakotah Antrim began using heroin when she was 14, became addicted, and at one point was jailed for nearly 11 months. Her life took a 180 when she completed Scott County drug court, and the Davenport-based One Eighty program – which requires 14 months of rehabilitation, classes, job training and work.
Antrim, 29, has been sober four years, and has been on staff three years for One Eighty, 601 Marquette St., serving as its women’s home supervisor. She told her story Saturday to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who visited the nonprofit for the first time, in her sixth year as senator.
“You’re a very beautiful, poised young woman,” Sen. Ernst told Antrim. “I’m fascinated by the journey you’ve had.”
“Dakotah has done a fantastic job; she leads a home with 10 women,” One Eighty executive director Rusty Boruff said.
“I’m able to give back to other women and help them,” Antrim said. “The alternative sentencing has such potential."
“We’re a huge advocate for drug court,” Boruff said. “In Scott County, we’re the only housing option for women going through drug court.”
“It’s actually harder to come through a place like this,” he said. “This is a 14-month program, very structured – no phones. There are a lot of rules, and you work for us for six months. We specifically deal with people who want to change.”
“We’ve saved the state millions of dollars through alternative sentencing,” Boruff said. “Prison is expensive…Coming here, it costs taxpayers nothing, compared to $34,000 a year for incarceration.”
One Eighty – which owns 20 buildings in its west-side Davenport neighborhood — works to prevent crisis, poverty, and addiction before it happens, reaches out to those who face such issues, and develops their life in a positive path. Their free program requires 25 hours a week of class time and 25 hours a week in work.
The 10-year-old nonprofit has grown from a $12,000 budget the first year to a $1.5-million annual budget, including 23 staff members and 350 volunteers, he said. It gets revenue from private sources, including donations, rent from affordable housing and sales from its nine businesses.
They also offer housing for 75 people, including temporary and permanent. There’s long-term support for graduates, and affordable housing, where One Eighty finds abandoned properties, remodels them, and rents them back to families. “It creates home ownership,” Boruff said. “Creating home ownership is vital to creating a healthy community.”
Their latest project is partnering with organizations to build “tiny homes,” of about 400 square feet and rent them for $300 a month. For the first, planned to break ground within a month at 1117 W. 7th St., near the One Eighty campus, the Iowa Quad-Cities Rotary plans to raise $15,000 to pay for it.
“I want to think outside the box, be creative,” Boruff said. “Our goal is to see people get off social services. We’re not interested in repeat customers.”
Tiny homes is a “really affordable concept that really creates independence and also accountability,” he said. “It’s never been done here in the Quad-Cities, or the Midwest much.”
One Eighty has invested nearly $10 million in building improvements, including its community center in the former St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and neighboring former rectory and convent.
“Ernst’s office has been a great advocate for us in the past, so it’s nice to show her exactly what we do, and her being able to see it,” Boruff said, noting his organization doesn’t get any state or federal funding.
The Saturday visit was one of three Sen. Ernst did as part of her 99 County Tour for 2020, an annual tradition of visiting every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. This was Sen. Ernst’s ninth county for the year so far, and the sixth year in a row she's done her tour. Ernst is running for re-election in November.
“This was an extraordinary visit,” she said. “I was happy to stop and see this gem in Scott County and see what they’re bringing to their community, by addressing some of the issues the federal government can’t solve on its own; the state government can’t solve on its own.”
“They’re providing not only a level of physical comfort and support, but how they can continue to be good citizens, even when they’re faced with so much adversity,” Ernst said.
“The federal government can’t change the situation; we can be good partners,” she said. “It does take people on the ground, in a grassroots effort within the communities – that human element of caring that bring people together, and support people who are on a difficult path, and get them on a productive state, and a state of hope.”