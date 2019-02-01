U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said she is hopeful a deal will be reached on border wall funding and the government will remain open.
The 35-day government shutdown, the longest in history, ended Jan. 25 after President Donald Trump agreed to reopen the government temporarily for three weeks while negotiations continue.
Duckworth stopped in the Quad-Cities Friday to meet with local leaders and members of the media at the Element Hotel, 316 12th St.
"The shutdown was the biggest waste of national resources," Duckworth said. "It endangered our nation’s security and hurt a lot of people. It’s going to have long-term consequences. The people being hurt the most are the ones being held hostage and it’s ridiculous that it even happened in the first place.
"It cost $11 billion to our economy, $3 billion of which we will never get back again. If you are a federal worker, imagine what it did to all of these people’s credit ratings."
She said the shutdown had a wide-reaching impact, affecting people in the Quad Cities, too.
"The air traffic controllers and TSA workers at the Moline airport were working without pay and I know they were significantly affected financially," Duckworth said.
"The Coast Guard office at the Rock Island Arsenal was closed. Farmers in the area who were applying to get relief from the trade war were not able to do so because Farm Services shut down. Thomson Federal Prison Correctional Center officers worked without pay."
Sen. Duckworth said she is optimistic the conference committee will reach an agreement before the Feb. 15 deadline. More than 800,000 federal workers went without pay during the shutdown.
She said will consider any bill, but does not want "to get into another hostage situation where we talk about shutting down the government."
Duckworth said she already voted for increased border security that included $1.6 billion in additional funding.
"I voted in December for the Republican bill that had money in it for increased border security," Duckworth said. "That included money for more border patrol agents, more fencing, drones and vehicles. I’ve already voted for increased border security to improve our existing barriers.
"For me, it’s about keeping our nation strong and protected and that we also don’t hurt whole sectors of our economy. We don’t need to hurt working families who are often the ones who pay the price in these situations."
Duckworth said securing infrastructure investment in Illinois and the Quad Cities is a priority for her, which could assist in bringing passenger rail service.
Duckworth, who is now the top ranking member on the Transportation Committee, said she would work to leverage as much federal money as possible for the state.
"With the I-74 corridor project, 80 percent is federal dollars," Duckworth said. "My job is to leverage a capital bill that gets put together in Springfield, and bring 70 to 80 percent in federal funding. This is why it's important for us to work together at the state and federal level.
"I'm also on the Public Works Committee, which does waterways and is very important for the Mississippi," she said. "I'm on all the right committees in order to bring as much infrastructure dollars into Illinois as possible. Now is the time to work with our state legislature and governor."
Following the press conference, Duckworth planned to tour areas of the new I-74 bridge construction site with Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.
As a new member of the Armed Services Committee, Duckworth spent time with Rock Island Arsenal officials as part of her visit.
Duckworth also discussed recently passed legislation she sponsored with Durbin and Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA, that will help veterans.
The Veterans Small Business Enhancement Act will allow small business owners who are veterans to acquire surplus federal property the government no longer has a use for.
"When I first got elected and was outfitting my office, I found out there are these GSA warehouses across the country with surplus property just sitting there," Duckworth said. "The property ranges from desks and laptops to backhoes and bobcats.
"Veterans should be able to access this property. Taxpayers are paying to warehouse this property anyway. I wrote this legislation; it passed with bipartisan support and the president signed it into law."
Duckworth said there are several warehouses in Illinois veteran small business owners can visit.
Duckworth took time to speak out against the U.S. Supreme Court's Jan. 22 ruling in support of Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military.
As a war veteran herself, Duckworth called the ban foolhardy.
"I don’t think your race, your gender, your identity, or your religion should be the litmus test on whether or not you can serve this nation," Duckworth said. "There are only a small number of Americans who are willing to put on the uniform of this great nation and defend her and lay down their lives."
Duckworth said the top commanders of all five military branches have said that being transgendered does not affect those military members' readiness or ability to do their job.
"The bottom line is this, if you are willing to serve this country and wear the uniform and you can do the job, you should be allowed to do it," Duckworth said. "So many Americans don’t; only one half of one percent of our country has served in uniform. Who are we to turn away someone because of their identity or their religion or their gender?"