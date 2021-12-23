SENB Bank president, Daly, dies at 65

The president of SENB Bank, who served on many community boards, has died.

Daniel P. Daly, 65, died Monday at his home in Peoria, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Sherry, four children and six grandchildren.

While Peoria is Daly's hometown, he was president and CEO of SENB Bank, serving the Quad-Cities. He also was chairman of the board for Renew Moline.

Renew and SENB posted tributes to their Facebook and website pages this week, expressing their loss.

"With great sadness, we announce that Daniel P. Daly, President and CEO, passed away on Monday, December 20th, 2021. The entire SENB Bank family mourns this loss. On behalf of the SENB Bank Board of Directors, our management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Dan’s family.

"Dan was an extraordinary leader who brought an abundance of energy and passion to our organization. He will be missed by many."

Members of the downtown redevelopment group, Renew Moline, wrote: "Dan led Renew Moline in the same way he did most things — with enthusiasm, focus on what needed to be done, patience and most of all a warm smile and great laugh.