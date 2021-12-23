SENB Bank president, Daly, dies at 65

The president of SENB Bank, who served on many community boards, has died.
Daniel P. Daly, 65, died Monday at his home in Peoria, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Sherry, four children and six grandchildren.
While Peoria is Daly's hometown, he was president and CEO of SENB Bank, serving the Quad-Cities. He also was chairman of the board for Renew Moline.
Renew and SENB posted tributes to their Facebook and website pages this week, expressing their loss.
"With great sadness, we announce that Daniel P. Daly, President and CEO, passed away on Monday, December 20th, 2021. The entire SENB Bank family mourns this loss. On behalf of the SENB Bank Board of Directors, our management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Dan’s family.
"Dan was an extraordinary leader who brought an abundance of energy and passion to our organization. He will be missed by many."
Members of the downtown redevelopment group, Renew Moline, wrote: "Dan led Renew Moline in the same way he did most things — with enthusiasm, focus on what needed to be done, patience and most of all a warm smile and great laugh.
"Dan was always there when called to serve, and he made us feel good about our work and ourselves. We will miss him terribly."
According to his obituary, Daly had a long career in banking:
"He was the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of First Capital Bank, which opened its doors for business in 1996, becoming the first new bank chartered in Peoria, Illinois, in over 27 years.
"First Capital Bank's assets grew from $5.3 million at inception to over $254 million in six years. First Capital Bank was acquired by First Busey Corp. in 2004 and Daly served as a Regional President for Busey Bank following this transaction."
He additionally served on the boards of Empower Illinois, Gilmore Foundation and the Quad Cities Chamber Regional Opportunities Council. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors for SAL Family and Community Services and the American Red Cross, Quad-Cities.
Daly was a member of CEO Council and Focus Forward CI and was honored as a 40 leaders under 40 in 1996 and alumnus of the year in 2014.
He also served with many community organizations in Peoria, including the Peoria Civic Center Authority.