WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona council first talked about selling off the senior citizens center in February of 2017. The organization disbanded last fall and the building has been sitting empty.
WHAT'S NEW: The council on Monday approved pursuing the sale of the former senior citizens center by hiring a real estate firm to list the property, zoned residential, at market value. The vote was 5-2 with Aldermen Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, and Tom Jones, 3rd Ward, voting no and Ald. Tristan Tapscott, 1st Ward, absent. Before the vote, Alderman Mike King, 2nd Ward, said he knew of three people who were interested in the property ("some of them business-wise, not residential"), but he also thought it might be productive to hold onto for rentals. Alderman Rich Holman Jr., 4th Ward, said even if the city rented it out every weekend for a year at $100 per time, it still would be a losing matter as maintenance runs $8,000 per year.
WHAT'S NEXT: Dog bites will have consequences from now on. Aldermen also approved an ordinance to establish a $75 fine for a dog bite. The former ordinance didn't have a mechanism for people to get a ticket and cases were being dismissed. With the city's geometric scale of penalties, the fine doubles for each occurrence unless a year goes by without an issue in which case it resets. The change was approved 7-0.