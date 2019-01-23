DAVENPORT -- Aldermen got a step closer on Wednesday to giving area developer Bush Construction the authority to erect a senior-living condo building on the city’s northwest side, a proposal several neighbors have complained about to city officials in recent weeks.
At issue is a proposal by Bush Construction of Davenport to build what developers have described as an upscale senior living condo that is part of a co-op deal near 58th Street and Utica Ridge Road. The main sticking point has been the proposed height of the building.
Upset residents of the city’s 6th Ward have used words like “monolithic” and “eyesore” and “monstrosity” to describe the proposed building, saying the design does not fit with the surrounding neighborhood. Meanwhile, Lynn Gibson, a representative of Bush Construction, has offered alternatives that include using the area for a commercial space or putting up two buildings instead of one, options she has admitted could have “a less desirable impact.”
“We’re moving forward on the restrictions if that remains something that the council would like to discuss,” Gibson said Wednesday, referencing earlier proposals aimed at making a compromise with area residents.
Alderman Rich Clewell represents the 6th Ward where the building would go. Clewell has proposed adding special restrictions, including one that would cap the height for buildings on the land at 53 feet. He said Wednesday he is still working with neighbors to draft a compromise.
On a roll call vote, aldermen moved the matter to final consideration by a 9-1 margin. Alderwoman Marion Meginnis cast the lone “no” vote.
New firefighters sworn in
Three new firefighters were welcomed to the Davenport Fire Department during a swearing-in ceremony in City Hall.
One by one, the new firefighters took an oath administered by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch. Their badges were then pinned on their dress blues by family members.
Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten called it “truly a proud moment” to preside over the ceremony and officially welcome the firefighters to the department’s ranks.
Carlsten says the city’s fire department is close to being fully staffed. Another crop of recruits is scheduled to join the department in February, he said.
The new firefighters are William Schorg, James Swanson and Matthew Kindelsperger.
New rule for ‘boot’ moves forward
Aldermen advanced a proposed city ordinance that will give local law enforcement the ability to put immobilization devices known as boots on passenger vehicles, a measure city officials say could encourage people with outstanding tickets to pay fines and save the city money on processing collections fees.
Under the proposal, a vehicle could be booted whenever its owner has five or more unpaid tickets. To get the boot off, the vehicle owner would have to pay back all fines owed, plus an $80 removal fee.
Another provision would make all of the city’s parking fines a flat $25, a change city officials say removes some of the confusion that comes with writing tickets for various offenses. The city’s parking fines now range from $20 to $35.
Wednesday’s action was the first of three votes required for passage. Aldermen are scheduled to vote again on Feb. 13.
Downtown library receives designation
The downtown public library was added to the city’s list of historic landmarks, a request library officials made because of the branch’s connection to a famous architect and unique style.
Built in 1968, the downtown branch is the oldest of the city’s three public libraries. It was designed by esteemed architect Edward Durell Stone, whose building style is credited among architectural scholars as being influential on the New Formalist design that emerged during the 1960s.
In a petition for the historic designation, highlighted as unique attributes are architectural features such as the library’s tall glass windows, columns and a terrazzo staircase that leads to the second floor.