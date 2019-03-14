Two Democratic presidential candidates will campaign in Davenport Sunday.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will join Scott County Democrats for a meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. at Hickory Garden, 3311 Hickory Grove Road.
It's part of a two-day trip to Iowa that includes stops in Waterloo, Dubuque, Independence and Cedar Rapids.
Klobuchar, a lawyer, is the senior U.S. Senator from Minnesota, elected in 2006. She announced her candidacy on Feb. 10 and has made one previous visit to Iowa to campaign.
U.S. Senator Cory Booker will hold a Conversation with Cory, at 7:30 p.m. at RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Booker is the junior senator from New Jersey, and that state's first African-American senator. He previously served as mayor of Newark, New Jersey.
He also is making a two-day trip to Iowa, with stops in Ottumwa, Indianola and Ames. He announced his candidacy on Feb. 1.