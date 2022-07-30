Sensational 7: Community comes together for 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7

Morning sunlight streamed between the buildings of Brady Street, illuminating London Young as she belted out the notes of the National Anthem. Tens of thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators looked on silent, in anticipation, ready and waiting.

"Today is about community and coming together, and as you go up Brady Street … know you are 9,888 strong. Friends, run with the best! Here we go," Juehring said.

The crowd erupted and with the bang of the starting gun, Davenport exploded into motion.

People from across the region and the country traveled to the Quad-Cities for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, enjoying the mild, 67-degree weather. Nearly 10,000 participants made their way along the 7-mile route, flanked by friends, family and parties.

Lyle Lichty, 65, of Mount Vernon, said running barefoot makes him "feel like a kid again."

He started running without shoes about 15 years ago because of pain. He said it made him slow down and think about his form.

"Now if I put on shoes, I feel like I have wood on my feet," he said.

In the streets glimpses could be caught of wedding gowns and groomsmen suits, Jedi and Sith robes and a winding line of vertebrae made up of Palmer College of Chiropractic students.

DeAnna Walter, Tonia Rogers, and Anthony Kimmel ran as the Liberty Bells, dressed to the nines with a feather boa, red and black eyelash extensions, and flags.

Walter and Rogers are both Palmer grads, and Walter owns downtown restaurant Café D'Marie.

"The Bix is like the American way of melting together, we're all running together, and we need to stick together," Walter said.

According to one spectator, the best part of the Bix had nothing to do with running. Sylvia Leasman has parked herself in the same spot on Kirkwood Boulevard for around 30 years to take in the music of the race, from ukuleles to barbershop quartets to a drumline.

Runners will show their appreciation for the tunes alongside the spectators, whooping and clapping as they dash — or limp — by.

"We love it," Leasman said. "We come every year. This is the best part."

At the McClellan Boulevard turnaround, some runners grabbed water while others threw back Jell-O shots and sips of a Blood Mary. They had the chance to lift some weights, splash through the slip-and-slide and more along the course, and had finally reached the halfway point.

Wearing bright green shirt, with a photo of his sister Mary Ellen on it, Jerry Hughes cheered runners on with his family. Flying in from Florida, Hughes said his sister ran the race for years. She died last year in a traffic accident. Hughes said they sit in the same area every year, beneath a nice shaded area on McClellan Boulevard with family from all over the United States who fly in to cheer family and friends. Hughes said he used to live in the Quad-Cites from about 1960 to 1970 and that coming back for the Bix feels like a small homecoming.

"This has become our family reunion," Hughes said.