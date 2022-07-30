Sensational 7: Community comes together for 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7

STAFF
Morning sunlight streamed between the buildings of Brady Street, illuminating London Young as she belted out the notes of the National Anthem. Tens of thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators looked on silent, in anticipation, ready and waiting.
"Today is about community and coming together, and as you go up Brady Street … know you are 9,888 strong. Friends, run with the best! Here we go," Juehring said.
The crowd erupted and with the bang of the starting gun, Davenport exploded into motion.
People from across the region and the country traveled to the Quad-Cities for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, enjoying the mild, 67-degree weather. Nearly 10,000 participants made their way along the 7-mile route, flanked by friends, family and parties.
Lyle Lichty, 65, of Mount Vernon, said running barefoot makes him "feel like a kid again."
He started running without shoes about 15 years ago because of pain. He said it made him slow down and think about his form.
"Now if I put on shoes, I feel like I have wood on my feet," he said.
In the streets glimpses could be caught of wedding gowns and groomsmen suits, Jedi and Sith robes and a winding line of vertebrae made up of Palmer College of Chiropractic students.
DeAnna Walter, Tonia Rogers, and Anthony Kimmel ran as the Liberty Bells, dressed to the nines with a feather boa, red and black eyelash extensions, and flags.
Walter and Rogers are both Palmer grads, and Walter owns downtown restaurant Café D'Marie.
"The Bix is like the American way of melting together, we're all running together, and we need to stick together," Walter said.
According to one spectator, the best part of the Bix had nothing to do with running. Sylvia Leasman has parked herself in the same spot on Kirkwood Boulevard for around 30 years to take in the music of the race, from ukuleles to barbershop quartets to a drumline.
Runners will show their appreciation for the tunes alongside the spectators, whooping and clapping as they dash — or limp — by.
"We love it," Leasman said. "We come every year. This is the best part."
At the McClellan Boulevard turnaround, some runners grabbed water while others threw back Jell-O shots and sips of a Blood Mary. They had the chance to lift some weights, splash through the slip-and-slide and more along the course, and had finally reached the halfway point.
Wearing bright green shirt, with a photo of his sister Mary Ellen on it, Jerry Hughes cheered runners on with his family. Flying in from Florida, Hughes said his sister ran the race for years. She died last year in a traffic accident. Hughes said they sit in the same area every year, beneath a nice shaded area on McClellan Boulevard with family from all over the United States who fly in to cheer family and friends. Hughes said he used to live in the Quad-Cites from about 1960 to 1970 and that coming back for the Bix feels like a small homecoming.
"This has become our family reunion," Hughes said.
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Layla Tenney of Bettendorf and Melissa Barlett of Davenport react as they run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Olivia Moore female runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Sam Russell runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Dannie Reynolds of Walcott during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Savannah Roseman and Amanda Roseman of Davenport pose for a selfie as they cross the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Daniel DeVilder of East Moline and Louis Hill of Port Byron run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Rachel Rashid of Neponset and Tori Crofton of Neponset pose for a photo during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Cara Blunk of Bettendorf and Cameron Blunk of Bettendorf run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Josephine Driskill of Rock Island and Brenna Anderson of Rock island during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Christopher Alfond of Rochester Hills, Mich. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Alec Sandusky of Rochester Hills, Mich. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Wesley Kiptoo of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Andrew Jacob and Lisa Lyn entertain the runners as the pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf stretches before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Liam Rasso and Nick Rasso of Long Grove pose for a photo before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Josie Case of Eldridge during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Pegi Langan and Bill Langan of Davenport walk up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Hailey, Cody, Jenna and Katie Kirby watch runners along Kirkwood Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Reuben Misop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Vincent Kiprop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Clive Carr of Chicago during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
The Big River Brass Band performs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Josh Izewski of Blowing Rock, N.C. runs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Phil Young of Davenport during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Sarah Vander Neut of Aurora, Colo. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Nicole Norton of Coal Valley cools off on a water slide during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Madison and Ashton Temple cheer on runners during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Corbin Sturgill of Aledo turns onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Patrick Tiernan of Australia runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Christian Haydel of Davenport grabs a cup of water during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Shawna Griffith of Davenport cheers on runners holding a "tap here to power up" with a drawing of a Mario mushroom during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Rachel Sommers of Moline runs up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Kevin Wilcox of Moline high-fives a group of children during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Amber Leitzen of Dubuque ties her shoes before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Leonard Korir of Kenya and Sam Chelanga of Colorado Springs, Colo. run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Kim Conley of Flagstaff, Ariz. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
The start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Fiona Okeeffe of Chapel Hill, N.C. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Dominic Korir of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Owen Leitzen of Dubuque during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Ben Zimmer of DeWitt pours water on his head during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Christa Swanson of Lantana, Texas high-fives a group of Elvis' during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Bruce Huckfeldt of Waukee holds up an American flag as he makes the turn onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Balloons are carried down Third Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
A look at the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
Set up for the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Davenport.
The Barbershop Quartet "Take Note" of Ralph Brooks, Dick Kingdon, Ed Chapman ad Raymond Schwarzkopf sing to the runners as the pass by at the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Diane Scogland of Bettendorf, Pat Burroughs of Davenport, Joe Scogland Bettendorf, and John Burroughs of Davenport cheer on the runners as they pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Fiona O'Keefe with her award after winning the womens running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
Patrick Tiernan holds his award after winning the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Kelly Reynolds of Sterling has her picture taken with the Marilyn Monroe ladies during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Runner-up of the top ten female runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Runner-up of the top ten male runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
