Serious holiday crashes, at least two died

Quad-City police responded to multiple serious crashes on the holiday Monday that included at least two fatalities.
An Eldridge woman died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:43 p.m. Monday in LeClaire. Her 2018 Jeep Wrangler went off the road near the intersection of Valley Drive and Woodland Lane, according to an investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
The Jeep went airborne, struck a tree in midair, and struck another tree, causing the Jeep to land on its tires, police said. The 58-year-old driver, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Another fatal crash occurred shortly before midnight Monday on East River Drive in Davenport, near Forest Road, which has been the scene of other head-on collisions.
A Saturn car crossed the center line, police said, colliding with a pickup truck. The adult passenger died at the scene, and two children in the car were seriously injured. Davenport police did not have an update on their condition Tuesday.
The driver of the Saturn sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and the driver of the truck was not injured.
In September 2002, former Davenport alderman Dan Vance was injured in a near-head-on-collision on the same stretch of E. River Drive. And in 1999, the late state senator Joe Seng was seriously hurt in a head-on collision there.
In March of 2014, a recent graduate of Bettendorf High School, Natalie Munoz, died in a crash on E. River Drive, near Forest Road. That crash also was a head-on collision.
Moline police also responded to a head-on collision Monday in which three people sustained serious injuries, police said.
Preliminary reports indicate a vehicle crossed the center line in the 6900 block of 27th Street, which is south of the Rock River.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, however, alcohol and/or drugs were not believed to be a factor in that crash, police said.
Three people were transported to area hospitals in that crash.
