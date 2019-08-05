A motorcyclist is in an Iowa City hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday night in Davenport.
Emergency crews were called at 11:41 p.m., Sunday, to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. 4th Street and E. River Drive in Davenport.
Police say a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling west on E. River Drive and attempted to turn right onto E. 4th Street when the driver lost control.
The driver of the motorcycle was initially transported to Genesis East Hospital then later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals with serious life-threatening injuries.
Westbound E. 4th Street was closed for about 1½ hours while the crash was being investigated.
The crash is being investigated by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.