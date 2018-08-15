Rock Island County residents living in the Rapids City area will not be able to call 911 from 1-5 a.m. Thursday as Mediacom will be having work done on the cell towers in the area.
Both landline and cell phone access to 911 will be down.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said that anyone needing emergency assistance from the Sheriff’s Department should call 309-794-9111.
Anyone needing emergency assistance from another local law enforcement agency should call that department’s non-emergency number.