Services won't be moved out of aging Mercer County Courthouse

ALEDO — Mercer County officials have decided to retain all court services in the Mercer County Courthouse, despite the deteriorating condition of the building, which was built in 1894 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"All the services stay here," said Ron Fullerlove, Mercer County administrator, during a discussion with county board members Tuesday night.

Fullerlove said a conservative estimate from Estes Construction for remodeling the Mercer County Jail Annex so that it could house all court services was $9 million.

The annex was brought up as a potential location for court services as a way to save money.

Fullerlove said he has met with the chief judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit, Frank Fuhr, who has the authority to make the final decision.

"The chief judge told us that if we were going to move, he would like to have the entire judicial services moved, including probation, state's attorney, courtrooms, judges, circuit clerk and all the records," Fullerlove said.

"When the court saw what the proposal was, on a conservative basis, they made the comment that it was not a good idea, it cost too much,and basically, 'We would never approve it.'"

