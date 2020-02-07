Services won't be moved out of aging Mercer County Courthouse

ALEDO — Mercer County officials have decided to retain all court services in the Mercer County Courthouse, despite the deteriorating condition of the building, which was built in 1894 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"All the services stay here," said Ron Fullerlove, Mercer County administrator, during a discussion with county board members Tuesday night.
Fullerlove said a conservative estimate from Estes Construction for remodeling the Mercer County Jail Annex so that it could house all court services was $9 million.
The annex was brought up as a potential location for court services as a way to save money.
Fullerlove said he has met with the chief judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit, Frank Fuhr, who has the authority to make the final decision.
"The chief judge told us that if we were going to move, he would like to have the entire judicial services moved, including probation, state's attorney, courtrooms, judges, circuit clerk and all the records," Fullerlove said.
"When the court saw what the proposal was, on a conservative basis, they made the comment that it was not a good idea, it cost too much,and basically, 'We would never approve it.'"
State statutes have strict requirements for courtrooms in Illinois, Fullerlove said, and it would take "an incredible amount of money to do that."
"We needed to make sure that we had all our bases covered because (there were) community questions about why we're staying in this building," said Carlos Sarabasa, R-Aledo, chairman of the county board.
Last October, Sarabasa said the estimate to fix the malfunctioning elevator in the courthouse was around $250,000.
Fullerlove said the Public Building Commission has adequate funds earmarked to replace the elevator.
According to Mercer County Building Commissioner Montie Schell, the elevator, which was installed in 1967, was expected to have a 20-to-30-year life.
Moving forward, Fullerlove said county officials plan to work closely with the PBC to begin repairs on the elevator.
Other items on the courthouse repair list include adding to reserves to replace the boiler if it goes out.
"It would probably cost as much to repair that old boiler as it would just to get a new one. ... If we went with hot-water heat, we can adjust the temperature of how hot or how cold that water is," Fullerlove said.
Officials also plan to upgrade 44 computers in the courthouse to Windows 10 operating systems.