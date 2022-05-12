Setting a scene: QC Pop Up Picnics provides picture-worthy picnic set-ups in the Quad-Cities

Christina Laban has been flexing her creative muscles over the winter in a unique way — crafting the perfect themed picnic. Tea parties for her kids, a Friendsgiving lunch party, a Valentine's Day date, Laban has been setting up the perfect atmosphere for friends and family.

She just recently held her first picnic for a client — a surprise, and successful, prom-posal. Now Laban is preparing for a season of picnicking with her business, QC Pop Up Picnics.

QC Pop Up Picnics provides a picture-worthy picnic scene for couples or groups to enjoy, with Laban using cushions, blankets and a fully decked-out table — made by Laban's husband — to create the perfect setup to enjoy a unique get-together. Laban sets everything up and leaves before the group arrives, so they can come upon the completed setting without interference.

"It's kind of nice when the person they're doing it for is totally surprised," Laban said. "I would love to see the look on their faces."

The Davenport resident first heard about pop-up picnics from a friend. Originally from California, Laban said she did some research and saw businesses offering planned picnics for customers popping up during the pandemic, when indoor dining was shut down and the weather was nice. She started out hosting picnics for her daughters before branching out.

The trend has made its way to Iowa now, with QC Pop Up Picnics and Boujee Picnic in Cedar Rapids.

Laban has a few styles of picnic curated so far, with plans to expand her inventory. She can put together farmhouse-style and bohemian-chic picnics among others, and with a princess tea party — complete with tiara napkin holders.

All customers need to bring is themselves and any food or alcoholic beverages they may want, as Laban provides neither. One hiccup she's experienced when promoting her business is people asking what foods she can bring — in the future she hopes to partner with a local food vendor to provide snacks like charcuterie boards, as she said she's more of a decorator than a chef.

Picnics can be indoor or outdoor, and can be anywhere as long as it's allowed for people to hang out there, Laban said. Prices start at $75 for a couple to picnic for one hour, with an additional cost of $25 per extra guest and for a second hour at the picnic. Laban said people are generally done with the picnic after two hours, so she's capped the rental at that.

"I actually set it up in my basement before the actual event to see what it's going to look like," she said. "I'm kind of a perfectionist."

When Laban posted about QC Pop Up Picnics on the Quad City Food Lovers Facebook page, she didn't expect to receive hundreds of comments and shares, let alone a number of inquiries into booking a picnic. In the few days since posting, she's already planned two picnics, with more to come.

It's the perfect time to jump in for Laban, as her part-time work as a para-educator halts for the summer. She's hoping to plan as many picnics as she can in the downtime.

"I was just trying to dip my toes in and see whether there was an interest for it, and then I kind of just jumped right in," she said.

