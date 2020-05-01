Seven organizations granted $105,000 from Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has made a third round of grants from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to seven organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $105,000 was granted to the following organizations:
• Churches United of the Quad City Area, to expand provision of food to people being provided shelter in hotels — $7,500
• Davenport Community Schools, to enhance student safety and access to food and technology — $30,000
• Friendly House, to expand critical services to populations in need — $10,000
• Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to expand critical business education and support services to members and minority-owned businesses — $10,000
• Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group, to expand critical messaging and information to African American communities — $7,500
• Two Rivers YMCA, to expand essential child care services — $25,000
• WVIK Quad Cities NPR, to expand news and reporting on COVID-19 response — $15,000
In a news release issued Friday, the Community Foundation said the disaster fund had surpassed $1 million in contributions. It provides critical support for basic needs during the pandemic.
Nonprofits in the Quad Cities region have requested more than $3 million in support since the fund was activated nearly two months ago. With this round, a total of $695,772 from the Disaster Recovery Fund has been granted back into the community
Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant-making and community initiatives at the Community Foundation, said that as immediate needs were being addressed, the committee reviewing applications also was turning attention to the long-term impacts of this pandemic on organizations and people in the community.
“The Disaster Recovery Fund was started four years ago to support long-term recovery efforts after a disaster hits our community,” she said. “Now nearly two months into this pandemic, we are seeing where attention must be paid in the weeks ahead, and the year ahead. We will continue to seek the additional resources needed for our community to recover and adjust to the new demands this pandemic will place on ensuring the health and wellness of all people in our community.”
The foundation also announced that the next $50,000 donated to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund is being matched dollar-for-dollar by United Way of the Quad Cities Board Chairperson Linda Bowers. To make a gift, go to www.qccommunityfoundation.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.