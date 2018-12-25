Seven people and a cat safely escaped from a Bettendorf house fire on Christmas, just as the family had unwrapped presents.
“We had just got done opening our Christmas presents in our family room," said Amy Harksen, of 4160 Rolling Hills Drive. "We had a fire in the fireplace. All of a sudden, black smoke started billowing out of the fireplace,” she said. “And then the whole back ceiling part was black smoke.”
Her daughter called 911 on her cell phone, she said.
The Harksens, their children, their son’s girlfriend and Amy Harksen’s mother safely escaped along with Cleo, the family cat.
“We were just ready to have Christmas dinner and have some more people over for games and stuff,” Harksen said.
The street was lined with emergency vehicles and firefighters that included crews from Riverdale and the Rock Island Arsenal fire department. “We’ve got some good friends and neighbors who are here offering to help us,” Harksen said.
Additionally, the American Red Cross was on hand, said Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek. He said the family was outside when firefighters arrived.
Crews were able to get the fire, which spread to the attic, knocked down in about 40 minutes.
Because of the damage, the Harksens will not be able to return to the house for some time, he said.
“The main thing is that we’re all alive and we’re OK,” Harksen said.
According to Scott County assessor records, the split-foyer frame house was built in 1976 and has 2,099 square feet.