The HESCO barrier on River Drive has failed at Pershing Avenue and the area of Pershing, Iowa Street and 2nd Street is underwater, Davenport officials say.
Staff from Public Works, Fire, Police and Emergency Management is on the scene. Those impacted by the breach are being assisted with exiting the area.
Traffic from the Government Bridge should exit via the Moline side, 2nd Street is not accessible. Travel south of 3rd Street is not advised.
Additional updates will be provided.
Story developing.